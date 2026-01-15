Level 3 Construction Completes $11 Million WoodSpring Suites Santee, Expanding Extended-Stay Offerings in San Diego

Exterior view of the newly completed WoodSpring Suites Santee – San Diego Northeast, a four-story, 122-room hotel built by Level 3 Construction in Santee, California. The lobby at the newly completed WoodSpring Suites Santee – San Diego Northeast features modern seating, durable finishes, and abundant natural light. A guest suite at the newly completed WoodSpring Suites Santee – San Diego Northeast features an in-room kitchenette, workspace, and built-in storage. Level 3 Construction

New 122-suite hotel underscores Level 3 Construction’s expertise in high-quality, ground-up hotel construction

SANTEE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, today announced the successful completion of the WoodSpring Suites Santee, a four-story extended-stay hotel located at 8801 Mission Gorge Road. Gold Coast Premier Properties, a Miami-based developer of extended-stay hotels nationwide, hired Level 3 Construction to build the property. The $11 million project represents a significant milestone in Level 3 Construction’s growing ground-up hotel construction portfolio.

The WoodSpring Suites Santee expands extended-stay lodging options in East County San Diego, serving business travelers, relocating families, and visitors to the region. Located east of downtown San Diego near state Routes 52 and 125, the hotel is positioned to support demand for longer-term accommodations in the greater East County area.

As general contractor, Level 3 Construction managed all phases of construction, including site development, structural work, interior buildout, and final delivery. The 47,598-square-foot hotel features 122 guest suites designed for efficiency and comfort. Each suite includes a kitchenette with a full-size refrigerator, along with a sofa, wardrobe, and work desk. Additional amenities include a fitness center, guest laundry facilities, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Over the past several years, Level 3 Construction has taken on larger and more complex ground-up projects, which now account for approximately half of the company’s annual revenue. The remaining half comes from hospitality renovations and tenant improvements, reflecting the firm’s balanced expertise across hotel construction and renovation. The WoodSpring Suites Santee is the second extended-stay hotel Level 3 Construction has completed for Gold Coast Premier Properties, following the WoodSpring Suites Corona, which also features 122 guest suites.

“Completing the WoodSpring Suites Santee reinforces what our team does best—delivering complex, ground-up hospitality projects with precision and consistency,” said Ian Mahon, president and CEO of Level 3 Construction. “This project reflects our strong working relationship with Gold Coast Premier Properties and our continued focus on supporting high-quality hotel development throughout California.”

About WoodSpring Suites

Franchised by Choice Hotels, WoodSpring Suites is the nation’s fastest-growing economy extended stay hotel brand. It was named the #1 economy extended stay brand by the J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study for a second year in 2024.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects—and its growing roster of repeat clients—Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

About Gold Coast Premier Properties

Gold Coast Premier Properties Group is an extended stay hotel developer headquartered out of Miami, Florida. Since its inception in 2015, Gold Coast is in the process of developing over 20 hotels in the following states: Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island and California. This is an unprecedented feat in hotel development.

