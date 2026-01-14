Diablo Resources Confirms Multiple High-Grade Silver, Antimony and Copper Systems at Utah’s Star Range Project

Surface assays deliver up to 880 g/t silver, 7.4% copper and 0.6% antimony as company advances toward first drilling in a Tier-1 US mining jurisdiction

UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO; OTCQB:DBORF) has confirmed multiple high-grade silver-antimony-copper mineral systems at its 100%-owned Star Range Project in southwestern Utah, following the receipt of final reconnaissance rock-sampling results that extend known mineralised trends and define new prospect areas.Recent surface sampling returned exceptional grades, including silver assays of up to 880 g/t (28 oz/t), copper up to 7.4%, gold up to 9.3 g/t, and antimony up to 0.6%, reinforcing Star Range’s potential as a US-based critical minerals project at a time of strengthening demand and constrained global supply.The latest results confirm multiple polymetallic systems across the project area, with the North Star Prospect emerging as a priority drill target. At North Star, mineralised breccia and vein trends have now been defined over more than 3 kilometres, remaining open along strike and supported by high-grade silver, copper, gold and antimony at surface.New prospect areas have also been identified, including:>East Star, where skarn-style mineralisation returned peak results of 300 g/t silver, 1.4 g/t gold and 7.4% copper, with the majority of samples grading above 0.7% copper;>West Star, which delivered silver values of up to 692 g/t alongside elevated gold; and>Silver Gulch, where mineralised trends have now been traced over 900 metres, extending a system that has previously returned multi-kilogram silver values at surface.Drill targeting is well advanced, with interpretation of airborne magnetic data nearing completion and the permitting process underway to support a maiden drilling program.CEO Lyle Thorne commented:“These latest results represent a pivotal step forward for the Star Range Project. We have successfully extended mineralisation at our key prospects and, importantly, identified entirely new zones such as East Star, West Star and Silver Gulch, confirming the project hosts multiple polymetallic systems prospective for silver, copper, and antimony.North Star is rapidly taking shape as an incredibly exciting drill target. The combination of high grade surface results, extensive strike continuity and multiple mineralised styles gives us confidence in the scale potential of the system.With geophysical interpretation nearing completion and further results pending from ongoing fieldwork, we are progressing steadily toward our maiden drilling program.”The Star Range Project is located approximately 6 kilometres west of Milford, Utah, within a historically productive mining district that has hosted significant silver and copper production. The project benefits from excellent access to infrastructure, nearby operating and historical mines, and a skilled local workforce, supporting rapid advancement toward drilling.The exploration update comes amid a strong outlook for the targeted commodities. Silver has surged more than 185% during 2025, copper prices have risen sharply on electrification and renewable energy demand, and antimony prices have reached record levels amid growing supply constraints.For more information please contact:Lyle ThorneChief Executive OfficerEmail : lt@diabloresources.com.au

