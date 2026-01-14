Join MDC for a nature-themed game night in Columbia Feb. 4

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Shake off the cabin fever and have fun learning about nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) upcoming Nature Game Night at the Boone County Nature School. Participants will learn about the nature school and local wildlife while playing fun nature-themed games.

This game night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 4 and is designed for participants of all ages. Attendees under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3u.

Questions about the event can be sent to MDC Educator Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov.

The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.