Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Introduces New Seasonal Menus at Signature Restaurants and Dining Outlets

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Ocean in Palm Coast, Fla. announces fall seasonal menus. The menu refresh extends to the resort’s signature and casual dining venues, each receiving tailored updates that reflect culinary creativity, ingredient-driven preparations and guest-centric dining experiences.“Menu updates are a twice-yearly celebration of seasonality and creativity,” said Woody Mitchell, Director of Food & Beverage. “In the fall, we lean into rich, warming flavors while keeping the oceanfront energy at the center of the plate.”The debut of Atlantic Grille’s new menu leads the rollout of options available for both resort guests and the public. The oceanfront restaurant pairs breathtaking Atlantic views with a Florida classic–inspired design, now complemented with vibrant coastal flavors, modern presentations and elevated classics that highlight the resort’s beachside setting.The oceanfront Atlantic Grille debuts a refreshed menu with standout dishes. Mitchell notes he is “excited to see hearty menu items come on just in time for winter,” highlighting the Apple Arugula Salad as the perfect season starter and the Atlantic Paella as “a dish that will warm you up inside and out.” Must-try entrées include the Wagyu Burger, elevated with a house-made fig bacon onion jam and the Grilled Swordfish served over a tomato coulis, expected to become one of the restaurant’s most popular. The refreshed menu continues to offer breakfast classics and ocean-inspired lunch selections, all set within Atlantic Grille’s coastal setting. Delfinos Italian ChophouseThe award-winning Delfinos Italian Chophouse introduces expanded regional Italian offerings, new certified Black Angus selections and refined house-made specialties, all complemented by the restaurant’s extensive wine list. The refreshed dinner menu is available exclusively to resort guests and members.Two notable additions to the menu are a rich Lamb Ossobuco replacing the restaurant’s previous veal version, and the beautifully executed Black Cod (Filetto Di Merluzzo Nero). Thoughtful pairing recommendations elevate the dining experience and Mitchell suggests an Amarone alongside the Lamb Ossobuco and a Banfi Vermentino with the Black Cod. Delfinos will continue to feature one of its most beloved signature dishes, the Chicken Parmesan served “Pizza Style” for two.Stix Authentic SushiStix, available to resort guests and members, enhances its sushi and sashimi program with expertly prepared rolls, expanded nigiri selections and signature combinations crafted with premium, sushi-grade fish. Some of the additions consist of Cobia featured in both the Tiger Roll and Volcano Roll. New menu highlights also include the Salmon Tataki Roll, the flavorful Tsunami Roll, and a worthy Tuna Poke appetizer.Loggerheads Sports PubLoggerheads introduces a series of hearty, game-day-ready additions perfect for football season for resort guests and members to enjoy. New items include a robust Chili Bowl, Chili Fries, a crisp Gem Wedge Salad, and a flavorful Blackened Fish Sandwich made with blackened Unicorn Fish and served on lemon-rosemary focaccia. The refreshed offerings pair seamlessly with the pub’s lively atmosphere, billiards and expansive big-screen TV setup.Resort guests and members can enjoy poolside fare at Ocean Bar Café, handcrafted cocktails at Lobby Bar, fresh fairway views from Hammock House, family-friendly favorites at Hammock Beach Pizza & Gelato, and morning essentials at Beach Brew — where craft coffee takes center stage.The grand resort presents an exceptional choice of culinary offerings, legendary golf - including the Jack Nicklaus Signature designed Ocean Course and the Tom Watson Signature designed Conservatory Course - additional resort play of tennis and pickleball and Yacht Harbor for boating excursions and wellness, fitness and spa selections, all among nine swimming pools with countless activities. The resort boasts coastal elegance among its 275 guestrooms and suites, spacious condominiums, signature homes and well-appointed public areas offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #

