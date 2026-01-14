Babygrande Launches New Recording and Production Studios in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babygrande Records announces the launch of its new recording and production studio facilities in New York, marking a major milestone for the label as it expands its creative infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of today’s music industry.The new recording and livestreaming studio, located in Lower Manhattan, is designed to support music recording, podcast production, and live digital content. In addition, Babygrande Records has opened a dedicated production studio in Westchester, providing expanded capabilities for visual production and long-form content creation.Opening a recording studio has been a longtime goal for Babygrande Records, reflecting the label’s commitment to artist development and creative independence. As live streaming and digital-first content continue to play a critical role in how artists connect with audiences, the new facilities are built to support high-quality, real-time creative output across multiple platforms.“We’ve been working towards opening a recording studio for a couple of years. We have also been experimenting with live streaming for several years in music and sports, and these two properties will enable us to accelerate our designs in both areas,” said Chuck Wilson, Founder of Babygrande Records. “Live streaming and podcasts have become such a pivotal part of the music industry; we believe this combination is the next logical step for Babygrande and its artists.”The studios will serve as a central hub for Babygrande Records artists, enabling the label to create consistent content around music releases, performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and broader storytelling that reflects the full scope of an artist’s career. In addition, the spaces will be made available to third parties, including creators, brands, and independent artists seeking professional environments to livestream, record, and produce content centered on music and culture.The studio will be led by long-time Babygrande Records collaborator Joe Colmanero as its primary engineer. Colmanero brings extensive experience across music and audio production, including an Emmy nomination and work on multi-platinum records. His credits include collaborations with Lil Tecca, Lana Del Rey, J Balvin, and Lil Yachty. His technical expertise and creative approach further reinforce Babygrande Records' commitment to delivering a professional, artist-focused environment built for today’s evolving production needs.With these new facilities, Babygrande Records aims to foster collaboration, experimentation, and direct audience engagement, providing artists with the tools to create, connect, and grow in an increasingly content-driven landscape.

