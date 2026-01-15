Kate Kristine Starts 2026 With Momentum as She Releases stranger i can’t tell

stranger i can't tell stranger i can't tell credits

The emotionally rich single highlights her evolving sound and new collaboration with Release Global.

Kate has an ability to turn raw emotion into something beautifully restrained and timeless. There’s an intimacy in her writing that feels incredibly special, we’re excited for what’s to come for her.” — Lisa Mottahedeh, A&R at APG

NASHVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising indie-folk / alternative artist Kate Kristine has officially partnered with Release Global , marking a major milestone in her rapidly ascending career. The partnership launches with the release of her emotionally arresting new single, stranger i can't tell , out now on all digital streaming platforms.Known for her intimate storytelling, ethereal melodies, and quiet emotional intensity, Kate has steadily built a national audience through a combination of viral social traction, charting success, and compelling live performances. Over the past year, she has surpassed 500,000 cumulative streams across platforms, maintained 20,000+ monthly Spotify listeners consistently, and charted #40 on the Mediabase Top 40 Activator Chart with her breakout single Swallow Me Whole. Her debut release the architect previously reached #1 on the aBreak58 Indie Chart and earned praise from Billboard Music World, which named her an Artist to Watch.stranger i can’t tell represents a new chapter, both sonically and professionally. The track captures the quiet devastation of grieving someone who is still alive, pairing restrained production with a slow-burning emotional arc. Returning collaborator Gianni Branciforte, who also produced Kate’s earlier viral track friday afternoon, helms production and instrumentation on the release, reinforcing the sonic continuity that fans have gravitated toward. Joining the creative team for this project is Dawson March, whose expert mixing and mastering elevate the track’s emotional depth and dynamic clarity.The song has already become Kate’s second viral TikTok release, following friday afternoon, further demonstrating her ability to create music that resonates organically and sustains listener engagement beyond initial discovery.“Kate has an ability to turn raw emotion into something beautifully restrained and timeless." said Lisa Mottahedeh, A&R at APG. “There’s an intimacy in her writing that feels incredibly special, and we’re so excited for what’s to come for her.”The partnership with Release Global provides Kate with expanded international distribution, strategic marketing support, and long-term infrastructure as she continues to grow her catalog and audience. The release follows a string of notable live performances, including a sold-out Candlelight Concert at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and a featured appearance at Salute to Service: Patriot Crawl on Broadway, Nashville’s nationally recognized Veteran’s Day event. She's kicking off 2026 with a performance at Ozark Mountain Music Festival, also in Eureka Springs, AR for the third year in a row!With stranger i can’t tell, Kate Kristine enters her next era, one defined by intention, emotional clarity, and sustainable growth. The release marks not just a new song, but the beginning of a broader global chapter for an artist whose trajectory continues to rise.ABOUT KATE KRISTINEKate Kristine is an indie singer-songwriter based in Nashville, TN, known for emotionally precise storytelling, understated melodies, and lyrics that explore love, loss, and identity with quiet intensity. Her work blends indie-folk roots with contemporary pop sensibilities, earning attention across social platforms and within the indie blog community for its authenticity and emotional depth.LISTEN / STREAMstranger i can’t tell is available now on all major streaming platforms. https://ffm.to/strangericanttell BOOKING CONTACTKDK Booking AgencyEmail - kdkbookingagency@gmail.comText - 479-250-7212

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.