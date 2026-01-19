Power Home Remodeling Expands to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The nation's largest exterior home remodeler opens its first Oklahoma location, marking its 26th U.S. office

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Home Remodeling (“POWER”), the nation’s leading exterior home remodeler, and the Fortune #14 Best Company to Work For, announced today its expansion into Oklahoma City (OKC), establishing the company’s 26th territory location in the country. OKC is POWER’s inaugural location in the state of Oklahoma, following their recent expansion in Jacksonville, Florida.

POWER will operate out of a 25,552 square-foot office space located at 14000 Quail Springs Parkway, Suite 6000, Oklahoma City, OK 73134. The company will also occupy a 10,500 square-foot warehouse at 1001 NE 122nd Street, Building One, OKC, OK 73131. Now operating in Oklahoma County, POWER is preparing to bring its services to more surrounding communities soon. Residents can count on top-tier installation and a suite of energy-efficient exterior home products, including windows, roofing, siding, gutters, doors, and attic insulation.

Babie Spain, Vice President of Customer Development; Michael Barry, Vice President of Sales; and Brian Poole, Vice President of Delivery will lead the OKC territory.

“Introducing POWER to Oklahoma City, often called the ’The Big Friendly,’ represents an important step in the company’s continued growth and our commitment to building lasting roots in a community that values hard work, connection, and progress,” said POWER’s Chief Operating Officer, Timothy Wenhold. “We’re proud to deliver the exceptional service POWER is known for while becoming a trusted neighbor to homeowners throughout the region.”

OKC continues to distinguish itself as a dynamic and forward-moving community with its recent top ranking as the No. 1 Best Big City to Live In for 2025, according to U.S. News & World Report. That momentum aligns with POWER’s own growth story - as an A+ accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, ranked #1 on the 2025 Fortune Best Companies in Construction list, and recognized on People Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care list, POWER is proud to bring that same commitment to excellence, service, and community impact to homeowners in OKC.

OKC is the first office the home remodeler opened in 2026, following recent openings in Jacksonville, FL, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio. POWER is actively looking for installation partners in the OKC area to join the team, and will be hiring for additional in-field roles in the near future.

To learn more about career opportunities at Power Home Remodeling, visit powerhrg.com/careers to view open roles across the company’s 26 territories nationwide. Additional information on POWER’s community impact is available in the 2025 POWER for Good Impact Report.

About Power Home Remodeling

POWER is the nation’s largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 4,000 employees, over one million lifetime customers, and $1.4 billion in annual revenue. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the Philadelphia region, POWER’s primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, gutters, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy- saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. At POWER, we believe that every home, person, and community has potential, and everything we do is in service of bringing that potential to life. That belief led us to create POWER for Good, which amplifies the vision and voices of our people to drive our philanthropic efforts. Learn how Our Work Shows at www.powerhrg.com.

