New Autism Documentary A Different Kind of Forever explores Adolescence, Disability, and Lifelong Caregiving

A Different Kind of Forever | Autism Documentary

A mother documents her family’s journey through puberty, autism, grief, and the systems that define adulthood without independence.

This film isn’t about explaining autism. It’s about time and what happens when your child grows up, but independence isn’t part of the story.” — Jennifer Silliman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker Jennifer Silliman has begun production on A Different Kind of Forever , a feature documentary that documents the filmmaker’s family as they move through adolescence, disability, and the quiet realities of lifelong caregiving.The project begins when Silliman’s autistic daughter, Ally, enters puberty at age fourteen—marking a period of irreversible change. While other families prepare for milestones such as driver’s licenses, prom, and college applications, this family prepares for Social Security paperwork, legal proceedings, and a guardianship hearing scheduled four months before Ally’s eighteenth birthday, allowing her parents to retain the right to make decisions on her behalf.Filmed over two years, A Different Kind of Forever examines invisible grief, bureaucratic love, and the emotional complexity of accepting a future that does not resolve—but still holds meaning.Silliman’s return to the director’s chair was recently marked by her work on the documentary #Hynies , a feature-length project exploring the powerful community formed around actor Tyler Hynes. That film’s production reignited Silliman’s long-form documentary practice and directly influenced the decision to pursue a more intimate, personal story alongside it.“This film isn’t about explaining autism,” said Silliman. “It’s about time—and what happens when your child grows up, but independence isn’t part of the story. A Different Kind of Forever exists because this season deserves to be witnessed.”The documentary is currently in production and is being developed for the international film festival circuit, with an anticipated public release following its festival journey.

A Different Kind of Forever | Autism Documentary Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.