Coeus Institute and Mitchell Stankovic and Associates Partner to Bring Autonomous Intelligence to Credit Unions

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coeus Institute today announced a strategic partnership with Mitchell Stankovic and Associates , a recognized credit union consulting and advisory firm known for convening industry leaders and driving modernization initiatives. The partnership is designed to accelerate the adoption of autonomous intelligence capabilities across credit unions, helping institutions turn fragmented data into decision ready insight, improve member outcomes, and remain competitive as automation and artificial intelligence reshape financial services.Credit unions are rich in member, transactional, and operational data, yet many remain underserved in advanced analytics and intelligence. Data is often distributed across core systems, loan origination platforms, digital banking, fraud tools, and marketing systems, with limited ability to unify signals into a coherent understanding of member needs and institutional performance. As a result, credit unions face growing pressure to deliver personalized experiences and proactive service while operating with lean teams and constrained resources. OmniCU exists because credit unions should not need a large data science team to unlock the intelligence already inside their environment. Our partnership with Mitchell Stankovic and Associates gives us the industry alignment and strategic reach to bring this capability to the market responsibly and effectively.” -Michai MorinCoeus Institute built OmniCU to address this gap. OmniCU is an autonomous credit union intelligence system that harmonizes data across key platforms and converts it into a structured intelligence layer that leadership teams can use. The goal is not to add another dashboard or isolated AI feature, but to create a repeatable intelligence engine that helps credit unions surface member opportunity signals, detect risk, and improve retention and engagement while staying aligned with mission and member trust.“Sustainable change in the credit union industry happens when leaders have the clarity, confidence, and community support to modernize,” said Susan Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell Stankovic and Associates. “We are excited to partner with Coeus Institute to help bring an autonomous intelligence capability to credit unions, with the goal of strengthening member impact and helping institutions remain resilient as technology and expectations accelerate.”Credit union executives and industry leaders who are evaluating how automation and artificial intelligence will shape the next era of member service are invited to engage. Coeus Institute and Mitchell Stankovic and Associates are actively working with forward-looking credit unions to define practical, responsible pathways for deploying autonomous intelligence. To learn more about OmniCU, participate in early discussions, or explore collaboration opportunities, visit https://coeus.institute or connect with Mitchell Stankovic and Associates to begin the conversation.----------About Coeus Institute:Coeus Institute builds autonomous intelligence systems that transform unstructured and fragmented data into structured, actionable insight. The company designs tailored systems that ingest diverse sources, ground outputs in evidence, and produce decision ready intelligence for leadership teams in complex environments.About Mitchell Stankovic and Associates:Mitchell Stankovic and Associates is a credit union consulting and advisory firm focused on strategy, leadership, governance, and modernization. MSA convenes industry leaders and facilitates initiatives such as the UNDERGROUND Community and Credit Union Shared Services to help credit unions collaborate, modernize, and drive change.

