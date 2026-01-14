Nationwide Expos Brings the Atlanta Spring Home & Remodeling Show to the Atlanta Expo Center

Vendors posing at a local home show, hosted by Nationwide Expos.

Three-day event showcases top local contractors, designers, and home experts for metro Atlanta homeowners.

This show is all helping Atlanta residents meet the right home-improvement experts, discover new ideas, and feel confident in their home improvement decisions.” — Sol Lee

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, one of the nation’s leading producers of consumer home shows, is bringing the Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show to the Atlanta Expo Center from April 17-19, 2026, offering metro Atlanta homeowners a one-stop destination for home improvement inspiration, expert advice, and exclusive show-only deals.

Designed with local homeowners in mind, the Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show will feature dozens of trusted Atlanta-area contractors, remodelers, designers, and specialty home service providers. The event provides an opportunity for attendees to meet face-to-face with professionals, compare services, and gather ideas for projects ranging from kitchen and bath renovations to outdoor living spaces and energy-efficient upgrades.

This year’s Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show will showcase a diverse lineup of local and regional exhibitors, including:

Atlanta-based remodeling and design-build firms specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole-home renovations

Roofing and exterior contractors offering storm damage assessments, replacements, and financing options

Window and door specialists featuring energy-efficient solutions tailored to Georgia’s climate

Landscaping and outdoor living experts, including patio builders, pool and spa companies, and hardscape designers

Solar and energy-efficiency providers helping homeowners reduce utility costs

Smart home technology companies demonstrating the latest in home automation, security, and connectivity

Flooring, cabinetry, and custom millwork vendors displaying premium materials and finishes

Home organization and storage solutions for garages, closets, and pantries

Many exhibitors will offer show-only discounts, free consultations, and on-site estimates, giving attendees real value for attending.

What Attendees Can Expect:

Free admission to a high-quality, family-friendly event

Live demonstrations and interactive displays from local experts

Opportunities to ask questions and get project-specific advice

Side-by-side comparisons of multiple service providers in one location

Exclusive promotions and financing options available only at the show

With Atlanta’s housing market continuing to see strong renovation and remodeling activity, the Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show arrives at an ideal time for homeowners planning upgrades, repairs, or design refreshes.

“We’re excited to bring a high-caliber event that directly serves local homeowners and businesses,” said Sol Lee, Marketing & Advertising Director at Nationwide Expos. “This show is all helping Atlanta residents meet the right home-improvement experts, discover new ideas, and feel confident in their home improvement decisions.”

Benefits for Local Businesses

For Atlanta-area contractors and home improvement professionals, the show provides a powerful, cost-effective marketing platform featuring:

Direct, face-to-face engagement with motivated homeowners

Flexible booth and sponsorship options

On-site lead capture and appointment scheduling

Brand exposure through pre-show, on-site, and post-show marketing

Partnership with a nationally recognized home show producer



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.

Event Details

What: Atlanta Home & Remodeling Show

When: Friday–Sunday, April 17-19, 2026

Where: Atlanta Expo Center | 3650 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30354

Hosted by: Nationwide Expos

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Nationwide Expos produces more than 100 consumer home shows annually across the United States. The company connects homeowners with reputable local businesses while providing exhibitors with high-impact, face-to-face marketing opportunities.

Media Contact:

Sol Lee

Nationwide Expos

Marketing@nationwideexpos.com

+1 561-287-9223

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.