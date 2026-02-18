Global IT Releases New ‘Los Angeles Cloud Security vs On-Premise Security’ Guide Amid Rising Regional Cyber Incidents

Rows of server racks in a data center, representing on-prem infrastructure. Scrabble tiles spelling “CYBER,” symbolizing cybersecurity fundamentals. Scrabble tiles spelling “data breach,” illustrating breach impact and urgency. Glowing cloud icon over circuit board, representing cloud infrastructure and risk. Abstract wireframe digital landscape, representing interconnected hybrid environments.

Stop asking whether cloud or on-prem is “more secure.” Ask who owns identity, configuration, and response when things break—because attackers already know the answer.” — Global IT Communications CISO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global IT today announced the publication of a new guide, “ Los Angeles Cloud Security vs On‑Premise Security,” developed for executives and IT leaders evaluating cloud and on‑premise security strategies in the Los Angeles region. The resource is intended to support organizations as they address ransomware, data breaches, and service disruptions affecting hospitals, public health agencies, and courts in Southern California.In recent months, organizations in and around Los Angeles have reported multiple cyber incidents, including a December ransomware attack against PIH Health that impacted appointments and services for a network serving roughly 3 million residents, and a phishing‑related email breach at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health affecting more than 200,000 individuals. In July 2024, a separate ransomware attack led to the temporary closure of all 36 Los Angeles County Superior Court locations while systems were taken offline. Public disclosures from the affected entities describe how these incidents disrupted operations across healthcare and judicial services.Clear Roles in Cloud and On‑Premise EnvironmentsThe new Global IT guide focuses on how organizations assign and document responsibilities for security activities such as access control, patching, monitoring, and incident response in both cloud and on‑premise environments. The material is structured to support discussions among leadership teams, boards, and audit committees about who is accountable for specific safeguards and how those responsibilities are shared with external providers.“The guide is designed to help organizations translate local incident patterns into structured conversations about roles and responsibilities,” said a Senior Security Architect at Global IT. “It offers questions and worksheets that leadership teams can use to clarify who manages which controls in their own environments.”Shared Responsibility Models and Local Use CasesMajor cloud providers operate under shared responsibility models that define which security controls they manage and which remain with the customer, while traditional on‑premise environments rely primarily on internal teams to manage the full technology stack. The Global IT guide describes these models in practical terms and aligns them with common questions raised after recent incidents in Los Angeles, such as who owns multi‑factor authentication policy, who approves and audits remote access, and who is responsible for acting on high‑severity alerts outside standard business hours.“We see many organizations operating a mix of on‑premise systems, SaaS platforms, and managed cloud services,” said the Director of Managed Cloud Services at Global IT. “This guide offers a structured way to document how responsibilities are allocated across that mix, including third‑party relationships.”According to Cybersecurity Ventures and public breach reporting, global ransomware damages are projected to reach trillions of dollars annually over the next few years, with healthcare and government among the most frequently targeted sectors. These projections and national trends provide context for the incidents reported in the Los Angeles area and underscore the relevance of clearly documented security responsibilities.Composite Scenario for Los Angeles OrganizationsTo illustrate how role definitions can affect incident response, the guide includes a composite scenario based on patterns observed in recent attacks. The scenario describes a mid‑sized Los Angeles organization operating critical line‑of‑business systems on‑premise with cloud‑based backup and recovery services. In the example, anomalous activity is detected on an on‑premise system while backup integrity warnings appear in the cloud provider’s console, but both internal staff and the provider delay action because each assumes the other is responsible for first response. As the delay continues, attackers gain leverage over production and backup environments, resulting in extended downtime and complex recovery coordination.“The composite scenario reflects recurring themes from regional case studies, including shared environments and multiple vendors,” said a Los Angeles‑based IT Risk Manager quoted in the guide. “It is intended to give leaders a realistic example they can adapt to their own structures and contracts.”What’s Inside “Los Angeles Cloud Security vs On‑Premise Security”According to Global IT, the guide is organized as a practical, discussion‑ready tool for boards, audit committees, and executive teams. It includes:A plain‑language explanation of how shared responsibility operates in cloud and on‑premise environments, with references to attack vectors commonly reported in healthcare and government.A checklist to identify unowned, overlapping, or assumed tasks across identity, patching, logging, monitoring, and recovery activities.A short worksheet that maps accountability for key security actions between internal teams and external providers, including who approves changes and who receives alerts.Sample questions directors can use during post‑incident briefings to move from infrastructure location (“where did it run?”) to governance (“who owned the decision and the control involved?”).“We designed the guide so that leadership teams can work through it in a single session,” said the Cloud Governance Lead at Global IT. “The goal is to emerge with a clearer map of who owns which controls across cloud, on‑premise, and vendor environments.”Reassessing Security Posture Across Southern CaliforniaThe guide is particularly relevant for organizations operating hybrid environments that combine legacy on‑premise workloads, SaaS platforms, and managed cloud services. It encourages leaders to review contracts, conduct tabletop exercises, and test incident runbooks that focus on identity compromise, credential misuse, and third‑party access. These activities align with widely referenced frameworks such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and sector‑specific guidance for healthcare and public agencies.“Organizations in Southern California are working within complex technology ecosystems and regulatory requirements,” said a Global IT Incident Response Consultant. “Resources like this guide can support ongoing efforts to refine governance, incident response planning, and collaboration with vendors.”Availability“Los Angeles Cloud Security vs On‑Premise Security” is available as a free resource from Global IT. Organizations in the Los Angeles region and beyond can access the guide and related materials through Global IT’s official website and resource center.About Global ITGlobal IT is a Los Angeles–based provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services for mid-market and enterprise organizations in California and the surrounding region. Its services include Los Angeles managed IT services, Managed IT services Los Angeles, Managed firewall services in Los Angeles, and IT risk management as a service for clients in sectors such as healthcare, financial services, professional services, and manufacturing.

