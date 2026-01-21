VetComm Helps Service Members Land Civilian Careers Through DOD SkillBridge Program in 2025

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

The reality is that many military roles don’t translate cleanly into civilian careers. If you spent years as a tank mechanic, how many tanks are you going to be working on in the civilian world?” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm ’s Department of Defense-approved SkillBridge program delivered exceptional results in 2025, surpassing federal benchmarks and reinforcing the organization’s commitment to supporting transitioning service members with meaningful civilian careers.Over the past year, VetComm received 149 SkillBridge applications, reflecting strong national interest in the program. Of those, 27 candidates earned command approval, a critical step in the process. By the end of 2025, five service members were actively participating in the program, with that number set to double to ten by Jan. 6.Most notably, VetComm hired 11 SkillBridge participants into permanent roles, more than five times the Department of Defense’s minimum expectation of two hires per year.VetComm’s SkillBridge program places active-duty service members into immersive, career-building roles during their final months of service through two primary pathways: the VetComm F3 Cybersecurity Certification Program and the Veterans Claims Associate Program The VetComm F3 Cybersecurity Certification Program is a ten-week, full-time virtual education track designed to prepare participants for in-demand careers in cybersecurity. Service members receive hands-on training and the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials including CompTIA Security+, Linux+ and Splunk (Power User). Graduates leave the program equipped for roles such as Cybersecurity Analyst, IT Security Specialist, Network Administrator, Systems Administrator or Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst, entering a fast-growing field with real earning power and long-term stability.The Veterans Claims Associate Program places participants on the front lines of veteran advocacy. SkillBridge members learn how to guide veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits process by explaining eligibility criteria, reviewing claims and helping gather evidence. Participants are trained to assess medical disabilities, conduct comprehensive claims reviews, engage directly with veterans and their families, manage correspondence and accurately document cases using VetComm’s CRM system. The role provides both professional experience and a direct hand in changing the lives of fellow veterans.These pathways provide participants with real-world skills, mentorship and a direct bridge into civilian employment, often within VetComm itself.The outcomes from 2025 demonstrate that when transition programs are built by veterans, for veterans, they work. With a growing pipeline of approved candidates and expanded onboarding in early 2026, VetComm is positioned to make an even greater impact in the year ahead.About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-founded organization committed to helping United States veterans access the Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits they are owed. With thousands of successful claims and a growing national presence, VetComm provides education and guidance that empowers veterans as they navigate the VA system, turning service into lasting impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.