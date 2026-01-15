Industry Veteran Gary Hayslip Joins iVerify’s CISO Advisory Board

iVerify logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVerify, the leader in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR), today announced an expansion to its CISO advisory board with the appointment of industry veteran Gary Hayslip to help the company further its mission of closing the mobile security gap.Hayslip joins the board at a critical time for security teams. 2025 set new records for total losses from cyberattacks, including the costliest cyber incident in the U.K.’s history, the fallout of which continues almost six months later. Many of these breaches weren’t driven by zero-days or exotic malware, but by repeatable tactics anyone can use: mobile-first access abuse, vishing, help-desk impersonation and SIM swaps. Groups like Scattered LAPSUS$ Hunters ravaged industry after industry with the same strategy; exploiting mobile-based authentication protocols to steal credentials and gain entry to corporate networks.“Mobile sits at the nexus of everything from conducting business and authenticating identity to accessing government services and enabling our daily lives; yet, phones largely remain unprotected,” said Hayslip. “No other business tool is left unguarded like this - even AI, the newcomer in security, has already spawned an entire ecosystem of startups to secure enterprise deployments, while mobile phones continue to be a blind spot that needs to be addressed. It’s this challenge, and the solution iVerify has developed, that made me want to advise this talented team.”Hayslip brings more than 25 years’ experience to the team, working across the public and private sectors with a track record of securing multi-billion-dollar investment portfolios, scaling high-trust teams, and enabling growth through cyber resilience, AI strategy, and zero-trust transformation. Known for translating complex risk into actionable board insights and for building security cultures that protect value, preserve trust, and move at the speed of innovation, Hayslip consults for some of the most cutting-edge security companies, enabling business growth and innovation through secure, scalable solutions.“We’re thrilled to be able to tap the depth of experience and caliber of expertise that Gary brings to the advisory role,” said Danny Rogers, CEO of iVerify. “Mobile security has been the organizational fight nobody wanted to pick, thanks to myriad privacy concerns, employee pushback, unclear legal boundaries, and competing priorities. The mobile-first tactics of cybercriminal groups, the proliferation of commercial spyware increasingly targeting business leaders and access brokers, and telecom network infiltration by groups such as Salt Typhoon make clear that this blind spot is too costly to continue ignoring. Businesses without a mobile strategy in 2026 are sitting ducks.”To learn more about iVerify’s industry-leading mobile EDR solution, visit www.iverify.com About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure.For more information, please visit: www.iverify.com

