HDOT announces indefinite closure of Pier 16 berths following vessel allision with Nimitz Highway infrastructure

Posted on Jan 14, 2026 in Harbors News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is announcing the immediate and indefinite closure of the berths on the Diamond Head side of Pier 16. In addition, the waters surrounding this pier are closed to all vessel traffic. This proactive measure follows a maritime incident in which a 79-foot fishing vessel lost power and struck the bridge infrastructure supporting Nimitz Highway.

The Harbor Master Notice effectuating this closure is available at this link: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/harbors/files/2026/01/HMN-O-02-26-Harbor-Master-Notice-010926-part-1-signed.pdf

This incident is third major event involving vessels attempting to berth at Pier 16 Diamond Head within the past two years. To ensure the continued structural integrity of Nimitz Highway, HDOT has determined that these berths must remain closed until a permanent protective solution for the highway infrastructure can be designed and installed.

HDOT engineers are currently assessing the extent of the damage. While the highway remains safe for travel at this time, the department is fast-tracking the evaluation of permanent fender systems or structural barriers to prevent future occurrences.

Additional updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and repair timelines are established.

