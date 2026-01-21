Hugh’s Catering Announces Transformation Under New Ownership, Bringing Restaurant-Driven Standards to South Florida

Hugh’s Catering, serving South Florida since 1979, is reimagined under Licata Hospitality with restaurant-driven, full-service event catering across Florida

Hugh’s Catering combines 40 years of legacy with modern, full-service event expertise. From chef-driven menus to on-site management, we handle every detail so every event is flawless.” — Anthony Licata

OAKLAND PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugh’s Catering, serving South Florida since 1979, today announced a major transformation under new ownership by Licata Hospitality. This acquisition marks the first time a Fort Lauderdale restaurant operator has acquired a legacy catering company, bringing restaurant-driven standards to events across South Florida.

Modernizing a Trusted Legacy:

Led by Anthony Licata, Hugh’s Catering has reimagined its operations while preserving the trusted name Fort Lauderdale has relied on for over four decades. The company now offers fresh on-site cooking, single-source event management, and leadership presence at every event, combining culinary excellence with seamless execution. “Hugh's 40-year history gave us the foundation,” Licata said. “We're building a true one-stop solution that handles everything seamlessly from catering and florals to rentals and entertainment.”

Enhanced Event Services:

Hugh’s Catering now provides fresh on-site preparation using professional cooking equipment, a single contract covering catering, florals, rentals, bar service, and entertainment, and an on-site management team at every event. The company offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees and can accommodate events ranging from 50 to 10,000 guests.

Operations Director Steve Nothnagel oversees flawless execution, while the company delivers chef driven menus for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations under the leadership of owner Anthony. “We’re bringing the precision of restaurant service to event scale execution,” Nothnagel said. “Our team is on site at every event because the details matter.”

Preserving the Spirit of Hugh’s:

When previous owner Hugh McCauley handed over the company, he left a personal note: “Welcome home.” That spirit continues to define Hugh’s approach to hospitality, blending decades of legacy with modern, full-service offerings.

About Hugh’s Catering:

Founded in 1979, Hugh’s Catering delivers comprehensive event services with restaurant-trained professionals and over 40 years of expertise. Operating from a 40,000 sq ft venue at 4351 NE 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL, the company serves weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations across South Florida.

For media inquiries, event photos, or executive interviews, contact Steve Nothnagel at (954) 563-4844 or info@hughscatering.com. Visit www.hughscatering.com to explore menus and request consultations.

