CE meets Minister of National Health Commission to deepen healthcare cooperation

MACAU, January 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Minister and Secretary of the Leading Party Members Group of the National Health Commission (NHC) , Mr Lei Haichao. The two sides exchanged views on further deepening cooperation in healthcare, promoting the development of the Big Health industry, and cultivating well-rounded talent.

Mr Sam welcomed Mr Lei and his delegation on its visit to the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) for the 20th Joint Meeting of Senior Health Officials of Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao. Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the NHC for its long-standing support for Macao’s development of healthcare.

Since the establishment of the MSAR, with the support and guidance of the Central Government, the city’s healthcare system has been continuously improved, ensuring the full protection of residents’ health, noted Mr Sam. With the official completion of the Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, within the Islands Healthcare Complex, and commencement of the hospital’s operations, healthcare in Macao has entered a new stage of development. The hospital also stands as a landmark cooperation project between the MSAR and the Chinese mainland in the field of health, under the “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Sam said the MSAR Government looked forward to continuing comprehensive cooperation with the NHC, with a view to optimising Macao’s healthcare system and strengthening joint prevention and control of infectious diseases. The MSAR Government also aimed to promote appropriate economic diversification through efforts including development of the Big Health industry as one of Macao’s core industries, and would do so by fully leveraging Macao’s regional and policy advantages.

In addition, in order to cultivate well-rounded talent in the healthcare field, Mr Sam expressed hope for strong support from the NHC in terms of: enabling Macao effectively to leverage its role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; continuously enhancing the professional standards of medical teams; and actively nurturing a greater number of high-quality medical professionals capable of serving in international-standard organisations.

The Chief Executive said he looked forward to the MSAR Government and the NHC working together through regular coordination mechanisms, to contribute solid efforts towards further developing the healthcare sectors and health industries of both the Chinese mainland and Macao.

Also present at today’s meeting were: the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long; and the Director of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Mr Liu Zhengyin.

Other attendees were: Director General of the Fifth Bureau of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Zhao Xudong; Director of the General Office of the NHC, Mr Wu Liangyou; Director of the Department of Development and Planning of the NHC, Mr Zhuang Ning; Director of the Department of Primary Health of the NHC, Ms Jiao Yahui; and Deputy Director and Level-1 Inspector of the Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of the NHC, Mr Feng Yong.