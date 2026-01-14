The Center for Disabilities Innovations to Host Community Resource Day: Medicare and Mobility

Free public event connects seniors, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers with Medicare guidance, mobility resources, and community support.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Disabilities Innovations (CDI) is pleased to announce a Community Resource Day: Medicare and Mobility, taking place on Friday, January 30, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at its headquarters located at 872 Route 376, Wappingers Falls, New York.This community-focused event is designed to provide individuals with disabilities, seniors, caregivers, and local community members with practical information and resources related to Medicare benefits, mobility equipment, and supportive services. Attendees will gain insight into navigating Medicare coverage, accessing durable medical equipment (DME), and identifying mobility solutions that support independence, safety, and quality of life.Representatives from the Center for Disabilities Innovations will be available throughout the event to answer questions, share information about CDI programs and services, and connect attendees with relevant community-based resources. The event also aims to encourage collaboration among service providers, advocates, caregivers, and community members working to improve accessibility and care outcomes.The Community Resource Day is intended to be informational, accessible, and welcoming, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with knowledgeable staff in a supportive environment. No prior registration is required.Event Details:Event: Community Resource Day: Medicare and MobilityDate: Friday, January 30, 2026Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMLocation: 872 Route 376, Wappingers Falls, NYThe event is free and open to the public.For more information about the event or the services offered by the Center for Disabilities Innovations, community members are encouraged to contact CDI directly or attend the event in person.

