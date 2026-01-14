Performance Yacht Sales Appointed Exclusive U.S. Dealer for Aventura Power Catamarans
A Strategic Expansion That Reinforces Performance Yacht Sales’ Position in the Rapidly Growing U.S. Power Catamaran Segment
The nationwide appointment reflects Performance Yacht Sales’ continued expansion in both sailing and power catamarans, as well as its proven ability to represent performance-driven, design-forward brands at a national level. As the U.S. dealer for Aventura Power Catamarans, PYS will manage sales, marketing, and customer support for the brand’s full power catamaran range throughout the country.
“We are seeing a clear revolution in the powerboat market, as more power customers recognize the advantages of multihulls—greater efficiency, stability, space, and comfort,” said Alejandro Sastre of Performance Yacht Sales. “Aventura Power Catamarans is at the forefront of this movement, and we
are proud to represent a brand that delivers tangible benefits to experienced powerboat owners making the transition to multihulls.”
“What truly surprises buyers when they step aboard an Aventura is the scale and functionality of the living and entertainment spaces,” Sastre added. “The size of the social areas, the layout efficiency, and the overall volume consistently exceed expectations—especially when compared to traditional
monohulls in the same price range. Buyers are often shocked by how much yacht they get for what they paid.”
Aventura Power Catamarans is internationally recognized for its modern, fuel-efficient power catamarans, combining long-range capability with generous living spaces and confident handling. The brand’s current lineup includes power catamarans in the 38-foot and 56-foot segments, as well as an innovative 37-foot power trawler, all designed to maximize onboard volume and entertainment areas while maintaining efficiency and performance.
Clients across the United States interested in Aventura Power Catamarans can learn more and view available
models at Performance Yacht Sales web site
About Performance Yacht Sales
Performance Yacht Sales is a professional yacht brokerage and dealership specializing in new and pre-owned
sailing and power yachts. With a performance-driven approach and growing multihull expertise, PYS represents
select manufacturers and serves clients throughout the United States and internationally.
