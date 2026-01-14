Performance Yacht Sales Appointed Exclusive U.S. Dealer for Aventura Power Catamarans

Aventura 38 MY Hard Top

A Strategic Expansion That Reinforces Performance Yacht Sales’ Position in the Rapidly Growing U.S. Power Catamaran Segment

What truly surprises buyers when they step aboard an Aventura is the scale and functionality of the living and entertainment spaces” — Alex Sastre

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance Yacht Sales (PYS) has been appointed as an exclusive dealer for Aventura Power Catamarans across the United States, further strengthening the company’s position in the growing multihull market.The nationwide appointment reflects Performance Yacht Sales’ continued expansion in both sailing and power catamarans, as well as its proven ability to represent performance-driven, design-forward brands at a national level. As the U.S. dealer for Aventura Power Catamarans, PYS will manage sales, marketing, and customer support for the brand’s full power catamaran range throughout the country.“We are seeing a clear revolution in the powerboat market, as more power customers recognize the advantages of multihulls —greater efficiency, stability, space, and comfort,” said Alejandro Sastre of Performance Yacht Sales. “Aventura Power Catamarans is at the forefront of this movement, and weare proud to represent a brand that delivers tangible benefits to experienced powerboat owners making the transition to multihulls.”“What truly surprises buyers when they step aboard an Aventura is the scale and functionality of the living and entertainment spaces,” Sastre added. “The size of the social areas, the layout efficiency, and the overall volume consistently exceed expectations—especially when compared to traditionalmonohulls in the same price range. Buyers are often shocked by how much yacht they get for what they paid.”Aventura Power Catamarans is internationally recognized for its modern, fuel-efficient power catamarans, combining long-range capability with generous living spaces and confident handling. The brand’s current lineup includes power catamarans in the 38-foot and 56-foot segments, as well as an innovative 37-foot power trawler, all designed to maximize onboard volume and entertainment areas while maintaining efficiency and performance.Clients across the United States interested in Aventura Power Catamarans can learn more and view availablemodels at Performance Yacht Sales web siteAbout Performance Yacht SalesPerformance Yacht Sales is a professional yacht brokerage and dealership specializing in new and pre-ownedsailing and power yachts. With a performance-driven approach and growing multihull expertise, PYS representsselect manufacturers and serves clients throughout the United States and internationally.

