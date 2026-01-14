City of Boston Licensing Board Approves Three New Liquor License Applications and Finalizes Beer and Wine Upgrade Regulations

Over the past month, the Boston Licensing Board has approved three transferable liquor license applications and finalized regulations allowing beer and wine license holders to upgrade to non-transferable all alcohol licenses.

On December 18, the City of Boston Licensing Board approved three new liquor license applications across Boston. The applicants—Ama, Gracenote, and Merengue Express—were approved for transferable all alcohol licenses. Additionally, the Boston Licensing Board voted on regulations to allow businesses to trade in their beer and wine license for a restricted all alcohol license on January 8. The final regulations are included in the Licensing Board’s General Rules.

​"These three new licenses awarded to local businesses will strengthen our neighborhoods, expand opportunities for business owners, and support the vibrancy of Boston’s communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage local businesses throughout the city to continue to apply and look forward to supporting these businesses as they continue to thrive and anchor our neighborhoods.”

“As the new year begins, it is a special honor to be able to award these particular licenses—which are true wealth creators and drivers of business growth—to these influential operators,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “I commend the Licensing Board for taking a deliberative approach as they make critical decisions on awarding these licenses that have a substantial market value and can change the course of the life of a business and its owner or owners. We will continue to make sure restaurants are aware of this opportunity to add character to Boston’s neighborhoods.”

After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

12 transferable all alcohol licenses

3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses. During the summer, the Licensing Board approved 21 neighborhood restricted licenses and three community space licenses. This fall, the Board approved four neighborhood restricted licenses.

On December 18, the Board approved applications from Ama, the new restaurant in Allston from Comfort Kitchen’s Pearl & Law Hospitality Group; Leather District coffeeshop Gracenote; and Merengue Express in Mission Hill. These businesses completed their applications prior to May 23, qualifying them for the second round of liquor license approvals. The third round deadline is January 16.

“These three approved applicants are dedicated, motivated, and deserving,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “We look forward to reviewing additional applications after the January 16 deadline and will continue to support all applicants—both for new licenses and upgrades—throughout the application process.”

As part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Massachusetts State Budget, the State Legislature gave municipalities across Massachusetts the opportunity to opt into legislation that allows licensees permitted to sell only wines and malt beverages to trade in their license for a non-transferable all alcoholic beverages license.

Mayor Michelle Wu introduced this legislation to the City Council. On September 20, the City Council approved the adoption of this legislation. On October 21, the Boston Licensing Board held an informational hearing to receive public feedback from licensees and opened a public comment period, which closed on December 3. On January 8, the Board voted on the final regulations. The guidelines include eliminating the need for a community process for anyone who has already completed the process in the past two years.

Potential applicants—both for new licenses and those interested in upgrading beer and wine licenses—are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants. The City of Boston Licensing Board hosts virtual office hours addressing the liquor license application process. Applicants can also make a drop-in appointment with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809 by contacting 617-635-4170 or emailing licensingboard@boston.gov.

When reviewing additional applications, the Board will continue to factor in evolving neighborhood needs, market realities, the strength and sustainability of an establishment’s business plan, and the applicant’s ability to further economic growth for surrounding businesses.

Learn more about applying for a liquor license or upgrading an existing license on the Licensing Board website.