Tideshift Capital Group Announces its Portfolio Company, Libera, Has Acquired CiviCore from Neon One

Innovative GovTech Industry Leader Expands Case Management Solutions for Local Government Entities

BOSTON, MA AND JAMESTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libera, Inc. (“Libera”), a portfolio company of Tideshift Capital Group (“Tideshift”) and an industry leading provider of Case Management and Vocational Rehabilitation solutions, today announced that it has acquired the divested asset of CiviCore from Neon One (the “Company”). CiviCore is a Denver, Colorado-based provider of cloud-based case management solutions, data analytics, mentoring, and grant tracking for hundreds of State and Local Government agencies, departments and non-profit companies servicing Courts, Law Enforcement, Education, Health and Human Services, Child Services and more.“We are thrilled to welcome the CiviCore team to the Libera family. The addition of the cloud native customer case management solutions from CiviCore will help fortify the Libera inFormed platform, while enabling the ability to serve local Government verticals in addition to Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment services,” shared Mike Wons CEO of Libera. “CiviCore will enable Libera to continue its journey of providing the industry’s best most modern case management solutions platform with a laser focus on successful outcomes for State and Local Government agencies and those that interact with the agencies.”For more than 30 years, Libera has been at the forefront of vocational rehabilitation technology. As a leading Government Cloud (GovCloud) native SaaS provider, Libera specializes in delivering Case Management Solutions in the highly regulated, complex GovTech environment for US State and Local Agencies and Territories. Libera’s customers consist of agencies involved in Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) and the Business Enterprise Program (BEP) with solutions used by the Department of Labor, the Department of Economic Development and the Health and Human Services agencies. Libera provides end-to-end ERP solutions that automate the services of agencies to capture data, manage compliance, and automate complex workflows.The solutions are used to provide needed services to the developmentally disabled which number more than 46 million people in the US. The solution is innovative and allows the user to audit and track the workflows and tasks within the process which is usually guided by external (regulatory) and internal rules. Libera's innovative technology solutions enable customers to enhance their service to program participants, improve staff efficiency and productivity, and drive the digital transformation of their agencies.“Joining the Libera family marks a new chapter for CiviCore after nearly two and a half decades of serving the social sector with innovative technology solutions,” said Keith Reed, CEO of Neon One. “Neon One plans to work with Libera to help CiviCore’s customers transition smoothly and continue to transform in this new era of technology.”The acquisition of CiviCore is part of a broader strategy that Libera first embarked upon in partnership with Tideshift Capital Group. Together with Tideshift, Libera continues to execute on its strategic vision and broaden its service offerings across verticals for state agencies and departments, municipalities, and non-profits across the United States and Canada.Himanshu Gandhi, Managing Partner at Tideshift, commented, “CiviCore is a strong strategic fit for Libera. As states and municipalities begin to invest in automated workflows, staff efficiency and data initiatives, Libera’s unmatched ability to deploy case management solutions, analytics and AI is of ever-increasing value. This acquisition adds a customer-centric team and expands Libera’s ability to deliver industry-leading case management solutions and enhanced value to its customers.”Financial terms and conditions of the transaction were not disclosed.About LiberaLibera is a leader in Case Management Solutions software platform for Government Agencies that serve citizens in need, with a specific focus on WIOA programs, and adjacent public and private markets. Libera’s next generation SaaS platform is the only out-of-the-box, market-driven SaaS solution in its segment. The company’s software and services enable state agencies to provide best-in-class case management practices to their users, while at the same time strictly following ever-changing compliance standards for federal reporting and reimbursement. For more information, visit www.libera.com About Neon OneNeon One is a technology platform designed to support nonprofits and social organizations. It provides unified solutions for fundraising, community building, and program operations, empowering small to mid-sized organizations to enhance their impact and inspire generosity through integrated technology.About TideshiftHeadquartered in Boston, Tideshift Capital Group is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and scaling lower middle-market businesses across software, services and industrials. The firm targets attractive investment opportunities in North America through buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and majority equity positions in companies in transition. By blending decades of investment and operational experience, Tideshift is shifting investment dynamics to drive superior returns. The firm’s approach is grounded in product-led growth, embedding data and AI capabilities, and leveraging its Alpha team of engineers, sales, and marketing professionals to create impact velocity. More information is available at www.tideshift.com

