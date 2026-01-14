Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics Announces Leadership Transition

Campbell Clinic, a world-renowned leader in orthopaedic care and innovation, recently announced that John R. Crockarell, Jr., M.D., M.B.A., has been elected Chief of Staff. Dr. Frederick M. Azar's successful 16-year tenure as Chief of Staff was fueled by visionary leadership, clinical excellence, and a commitment to education and professional development.

Dr. John R. Crockarell Elected Chief of Staff, Succeeding Dr. Frederick M. Azar

Dr. Crockarell embodies the Clinic’s values of expertise, empathy, and innovation. I look forward to his leadership as we continue building on our legacy of world-class orthopaedic care.” — Daniel Shumate, CEO of Campbell Clinic

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campbell Clinic , a world-renowned leader in orthopaedic care and innovation, recently announced that, effective January 1, 2026, John R. Crockarell, Jr., M.D., M.B.A. , has been elected Chief of Staff, succeeding Frederick M. Azar, M.D., who has served with distinction in the role. Dr. Azar was recently appointed to serve as the University of Tennessee – Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Biomedical Engineering Harold Boyd Chair and will continue to see patients and contribute to Campbell Clinic’s mission as a physician and partner following the transition.Dr. Crockarell brings nearly 30 years of clinical and academic experience to the role, having joined the Campbell Clinic team in July 1997. A specialist in total joint replacement, Dr. Crockarell is a Professor in the UT-Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and a respected leader in adult orthopaedic reconstruction, including hip and knee replacement and revision surgery. He completed his medical degree at the University of Tennessee-Memphis, residency at UT-Campbell Clinic, and a fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at Mayo Clinic.“Dr. Crockarell’s deep expertise, steadfast dedication to patients, and decades of service at Campbell Clinic make him the ideal choice to continue the tradition of excellence set forth by Dr. Azar, leading our physician community forward,” said Daniel Shumate, CEO of Campbell Clinic. “He embodies the Clinic’s values of expertise, empathy, and innovation. I look forward to his leadership as we continue building on our legacy of world-class orthopaedic care.”Dr. Azar’s 16 years as Chief of Staff have been marked by visionary leadership, clinical excellence, and a commitment to education and professional development. During his tenure, Campbell Clinic has grown to nearly 1,200 employees with more than 30 locations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Virginia. A distinguished orthopaedic surgeon and past President of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Dr. Azar has elevated Campbell Clinic’s impact regionally, nationally and across the globe.“Leading our team as Chief of Staff has been one of the great honors of my career,” Dr. Azar said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident that Dr. Crockarell will bring the experience, insight, and collaborative spirit necessary to guide us to even greater heights. His commitment to patient care and to mentoring the next generation of surgeons reflects the very best of our practice.”For more information about Dr. Azar, visit https://www.campbellclinic.com/physician/frederick-azar/ For more information on Dr. Crockarell, visit https://www.campbellclinic.com/physician/john-crockarell/ About Campbell ClinicFounded by the late Willis C. Campbell, M.D. in 1909, Campbell Clinic is a full-service orthopaedic clinic that operates 30 locations in the southeast region fueled by a team of 140+ providers and more than 1,200 employees. Campbell Clinic is recognized as a national and international leader in the field of orthopaedics. Campbell Clinic physicians care for patients by integrating the latest orthopaedic treatment interventions and medical advancements in musculoskeletal care. Campbell Clinic specialists are experts in their fields, leaders in clinical research, and innovators of advanced modalities, treating all adult and pediatric musculoskeletal conditions. Campbell Clinic is proud to offer a full spectrum of care for all types of orthopaedic conditions including sports medicine, hip, knee, spine, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, orthopaedic oncology, orthopaedic trauma, pediatric orthopaedics, general orthopaedics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and urgent ortho care. For more information, visit www.campbellclinic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.