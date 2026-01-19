Travel South USA Announces 2027 Event Locations

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas City Skyline in Norfolk, Virginia

Travel South Global Week Heads to Bentonville, AR, April 25–28, 2027 Travel South International Showcase to Take Place in Norfolk, VA, December 5–8, 2027

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel South USA is pleased to announce the host cities for its two signature events in 2027.Travel South Global Week, including Media Marketplace & Innovation Challenge 2027, will take place in Bentonville, Arkansas, from April 25 to 28, 2027. The event brings together state tourism offices, destination marketing organizations, and travel media to collaborate on storytelling, strategic planning, and media partnerships.The program includes one-on-one media appointments, state marketing and sales workshops, and the annual Global Innovation Challenge, where selected vendors present creative proposals designed to elevate the South’s visibility through strategic media co-ops. The event will also feature curated press experiences that allow participating media to engage directly with the region’s people, places, and experiences—an approach Travel South USA believes leads to more authentic storytelling and stronger long-term impact. Bentonville’s thriving arts scene, outdoor offerings, and welcoming community make it an ideal host city for this forward-looking media event.Travel South International Showcase 2027 will be held in Norfolk, Virginia, from December 5 to 8, 2027. This appointment-based marketplace connects Southern destinations, attractions, and hospitality providers with key international buyers and tour operators.Attendees will participate in three days of scheduled business meetings, networking events, and extensive trade-familiarization (FAM) opportunities. These immersive experiences are designed to help buyers better understand the South firsthand—building stronger relationships, increasing confidence in selling the region, and ultimately driving more business for Southern destinations. With its waterfront charm, cultural offerings, and Southern hospitality, Norfolk will provide delegates with a meaningful introduction to the spirit of the South.“International travel is changing, and our strategy is evolving with it—centered on innovative thinking and strong partnerships that help our industry grow together,” said Liz Bittner, President and CEO of Travel South USA. “By connecting our global trade and media partners through purposeful programming and collaboration, we are telling the South’s story in ways that resonate with today’s travelers. We’re excited to gather in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Norfolk, Virginia in 2027—destinations that embody progress, creativity, and opportunity.”Stay tuned for more details about registration, program schedules, and sponsorship opportunities for both events.About Travel South USATravel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965 by a resolution presented at the Southern Governors’ Association. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. Tourism ranks as one of the top industries in the area, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and is responsible for $220 billion in visitor spending, generating 1.56 million direct jobs, and more than $15.5 billion in state and local taxes.For more information, visit: https://industry.travelsouthusa.com/

