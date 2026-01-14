January 14, 2026

Department’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program FY27 Grant Application Window

Opens January 16 and Closes April 17

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 14, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program seeks applications for competitive grant projects that will help reduce intake and euthanasia in Maryland animal shelters. Applications may be for pet-focused projects and/or feral cat-focused projects.

The FY27 grant cycle will award approximately $850,000 in funds to eligible projects that efficiently and effectively facilitate, promote, and increase spay and neuter services for cats and dogs in Maryland.

Applicants may not request more than 25% of their organization/program’s annual operating budget, with a maximum grant allowance of $75,000. Organizations with a budget of less than $20,000 may request a maximum of $5,000. The minimum request allowable is $5,000 for all applicants.

Application forms, instructions, and other materials have been updated for FY27 and will be available on the Spay and Neuter Program’s webpage on January 16, 2026, at 12:00 PM. The FY27 application window closes on April 17, 2026, at 5:01 PM, and late submissions will not be considered. Instructions from the previous grant cycle are available on the site now for review and guidance.

Eligible organizations include municipal or county governments and 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organizations. Applicants must be in Good Standing with the IRS, State of Maryland, and local Animal Control Authorities. See the program’s RFP document for more information on eligibility and the application process.

This program is funded through fees paid by the pet food industry for each product they register to sell within the state. To date, the program has awarded $9,827,838 in funds, totaling 355 grant projects that collectively have completed over 143,232 spay and neuter procedures.

The Spay and Neuter Grants Program was established by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2013 Legislative Session. A seven-member advisory board, appointed by the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, reviews all grant applications and provides recommendations to the Secretary on how grants should be administered.

More information about the Spay and Neuter Grants Program is available on the department’s website. For questions about the program, contact the Spay and Neuter Grants Program Coordinator, Jen Swanson, at (410) 841-5766 or [email protected].

