“For the Love of Utah”: Utah Senate Minority Debuts 2026 Priorities

Every legislative session begins with a question of purpose: who we serve, what we value, and what kind of future we are building together.

As the 2026 General Session begins, Utah Senate Democrats announce their priorities under the theme For the Love of Utah — a framework centered on learning from the past, addressing today’s challenges, and protecting Utah’s future.

The caucus priorities focus on lowering costs for families, strengthening education and healthcare, protecting children, safeguarding democracy, and responsibly stewarding Utah’s land and resources. Senate Democrats say the theme reflects both what brought them into public service and how they approach policymaking.

“This year, our work is guided by a simple promise to put people first and care for the place we all call home,” said Senate Democratic Leader Luz Escamilla. “We chose For the Love of Utah because love is why we serve. Utah isn’t an abstract idea to us. It’s families, workers, kids, seniors, and neighbors. At a time when politics feels divided and impersonal, we are grounding our work in what actually motivates us: caring for people, honoring our shared history, and taking responsibility for the future.”

Senate Democrats organized their priorities around three areas:

Learning from the past , including defending democracy, protecting constitutional rights, holding state systems accountable, and honoring Utah’s full history.



, including defending democracy, protecting constitutional rights, holding state systems accountable, and honoring Utah’s full history. Facing today’s realities , with a focus on affordability, education, healthcare, public safety, childcare, housing stability, and immediate child safety.



, with a focus on affordability, education, healthcare, public safety, childcare, housing stability, and immediate child safety. Safeguarding Utah’s future, including protecting the Great Salt Lake, planning responsibly for growth, using public resources wisely, and preserving public lands for future generations.



The caucus emphasized that their work includes advancing solutions as well as opposing policies that undermine elections, courts, personal freedoms, or community safety.

This is our commitment. This is our work.

This is, for the love of Utah.