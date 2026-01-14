AAUW Program on Understanding the Role of the Judiciary in Our Democracy on Jan. 17

“Understanding the Role of the Judiciary in Our Democracy” is the focus of the Saturday, January 17th AAUW Nevada County Branch program. Guest speakers are Judge Kelly Babineau, Judge Kent Kellegrew, and Judge Jane York Punneo, who will speak on the roles and the importance of the judiciary in American democracy.

