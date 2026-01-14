Jury selection begins in Thomas Fire damages trial against Southern California Edison

(Subscription required) Jury selection began Tuesday in Los Angeles County for a damages-only trial against Southern California Edison regarding the years-long, coordinated Thomas Fire and debris flow litigation.

