DIGG OPENS ITS DOORS TO EVERYONE WITH THE LAUNCH OF PUBLIC BETA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digg, the pioneering social media platform, announced the launch of their public beta. Starting today, anyone can visit digg.com and sign up to use the platform, and create a community. This marks a significant milestone in Digg’s phased relaunch, as they work to build out the core feed and steadily grow a community that will help shape what Digg becomes.Digg launched in 2004 with its innovative crowdsourced voting system. Users could "digg" (upvote) or "bury" (downvote) content, shaping what trended online. At its peak, Digg was widely regarded as the "homepage of the internet," attracting 40 million monthly unique visitors.The new Digg hopes to rebuild a public internet without the opaque algorithms and incentives that ruined the old one. Most social platforms offer limited visibility into moderation decisions, and their algorithms optimize for engagement at any cost.In contrast, Digg prioritizes transparency with a simple public ranking system, and allows communities to set their own rules, while requiring that those rules, and enforcement of them, be transparent, with public-facing moderation decisions.Today's public beta launch underscores Digg's aim to build a platform, where users shape the product as it evolves and are instrumental in decision making along the way.“Digg only works when its community is at the center,” said Kevin Rose, Digg’s original founder and Board Chair. “Launching our public beta is about opening the doors early and inviting users to help define what Digg becomes next. This public release pushes our values of algorithm transparency and community ownership, and it creates the foundation for even more ambitious features in the coming months”“Social platforms don’t get better without users in the loop,” said Alexis Ohanian, Founder & General Partner at Seven Seven Six and Co-Founder of Reddit. “Launching Digg’s public beta is our commitment to building alongside the community. By combining human judgment with smarter tools, we’re helping people build the internet they actually want to be part of.”“Digg is solving three key issues that exist in today's internet landscape: transparency, user control, and community ownership ,” said Justin Mezzell, CEO of Digg. “Our goal is to build a truly community- driven alternative that leaves room to explore new directions of a healthier internet, instead of repeating old patterns.”Following Digg's relaunch announcement in March, the team opened an early-access community called “Groundbreakers" where members could take part in product updates, mockups and experiments, and enjoy a front-row seat to Digg’s reboot. Over subsequent months the company has welcomed over 65,000 beta testers. Today, Digg is opening the gates to the general public. Visit digg.com today to sign up, or download Digg on iOS or Android.ABOUT DIGGDigg, the revolutionary social news platform founded in 2004, helped define the early internet by introducing user-powered content curation through upvotes and community-driven discussion. At its peak, Digg attracted tens of millions of users and shaped the Web 2.0 era. In 2025, Digg relaunched, backed by OG founder Kevin Rose and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with CEO Justin Mezzell at the helm. The revived platform aims to use the very best of technology, including AI, to bring humanity back to the internet by fostering the spirit of discovery and genuine community that made the early web a fun and exciting place to be.

