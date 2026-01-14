Justice urges lawyers to ask one key question: 'Have you served in the military?'

(Subscription required) California Court of Appeal Justice Eileen Moore encouraged attorneys to screen clients for military service, highlighting how PTSD and moral injuries can affect legal representation across family, civil, and criminal cases.

