Mosquito Shield of Downtown Atlanta Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosquito Shield of Downtown Atlanta has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Award for its outstanding mosquito, tick, and flea control services. Known for delivering tailored, effective solutions, the company has earned a reputation for transforming outdoor spaces into safe, enjoyable areas for families and special events alike. Building upon their 2024 Best of Georgia Award win and numerous other awards, this accolade underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer trust.What sets Mosquito Shield of Downtown Atlanta apart is their combination of science and personalized care. Using a proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products, the team designs treatments based on real-time pest population analysis and local weather conditions. The result is a system that kills mosquitoes on the property, masks people from hunters, and repels new ones from entering the property. Tick and flea control services offer similar protection, eliminating infestations and repelling new invasions. For weddings, reunions, and other gatherings, the Event Shield service provides a one-time treatment to ensure outdoor occasions remain memorable for guests…not for uninvited pests.“Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said a team member at Mosquito Shield of Downtown Atlanta. “We approach every property as unique, monitoring pest activity and adapting our treatments to fit each yard’s needs. Seeing families reclaim their outdoor spaces is why we do what we do.”With the 2025 Best of Georgia Award, Mosquito Shield of Downtown Atlanta continues to set the standard for pest protection in the Atlanta area. The company plans to expand its personalized services, ensuring more homeowners and event hosts can enjoy their yards without compromise.For more information click here

