ProHealth Home Health & Hospice Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHealth Home Health & Hospice has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner, recognizing its decades-long commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality home health and hospice care. For more than 50 years, ProHealth has helped patients recover from illness or injury, regain independence, and remain in the comfort of their own homes, earning the trust of families across the region.What sets ProHealth Home Health & Hospice apart is its comprehensive approach. Skilled nurses, therapists, and social workers work collaboratively to tailor care to each patient’s needs, offering services ranging from cardiac and pulmonary management to physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Hospice care is delivered with the same attention to comfort and dignity, providing 24/7 support when patients and families need it most. This integrated approach has helped ProHealth consistently improve outcomes and quality of life for its patients, while reducing unnecessary hospital visits.“Receiving the Best of Georgia Regional Award is a reflection of our team’s dedication to putting patients and families first,” said a spokesperson for ProHealth Home Health & Hospice. “Every visit, every therapy session, and every conversation is aimed at helping our patients live safely, comfortably, and independently in their own homes.”The award underscores ProHealth Home Health & Hospice continued commitment to growth and innovation in home health and hospice care. Looking ahead, the organization plans to expand services and enhance patient support programs while maintaining the personal, hands-on care that has defined its reputation for more than half a century.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.