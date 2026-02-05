Mindful Mentality Honored With 2025 Best of Georgia Award

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindful Mentality, a leading provider of ABA therapy and family-centered learning support, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, recognizing its continued impact on children, families, and the community. The clinic, known for its structured, play-based approach to skill-building and parent empowerment, has earned a reputation for transforming challenges into tangible progress for children with diverse learning needs.Since its founding, Mindful Mentality has focused on more than therapy sessions. Its Pivotal Response Treatment integrates natural, play-based learning into everyday routines, while advocacy services guide families through IEP and 504 planning. Parent coaching programs equip caregivers with practical skills, ensuring therapy goals extend beyond the clinic and into home and school life. This approach emphasizes individualized attention, meaningful progress, and confidence-building at every stage.“Being recognized as a Best of Georgia Award winner reflects the dedication of our entire team,” said a team member. “Every child we work with is unique, and our goal has always been to embrace every mind while providing thoughtful, hands-on support that empowers both kids and families. This award encourages us to continue expanding services and innovating in ways that truly make a difference.”The 2025 honor follows Mindful Mentality’s 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award and underscores the clinic’s commitment to growth and excellence. In 2026, the launch of its Whole-Child Care Model will integrate ABA therapy, mental health therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and diagnostic services, offering families a fully coordinated approach. The recognition signals not only past achievements but also the clinic’s ongoing dedication to comprehensive, family-focused care for children across Georgia.For more information click here

