ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr issued the following statement on today’s arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court concerning women’s sports:

“Girls shouldn’t be forced to compete against boys. It’s basic science, it’s common sense, and it’s the law. It’s why we’re proud to support our colleagues in West Virginia and Idaho as they argue their cases today, and it’s why we have continued to defend our own law here in Georgia, which makes clear that women’s sports are for women only. We’ll always fight for female athletes and defend their rights to fair competition.”

Background

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in West Virginia v. B.P.J. This case concerns West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act,” a 2021 law that recognizes the inherent physical differences between females and males. The Sports Act says that male students cannot compete on girls’ sports teams involving competitive skill or contact.

The U.S. Supreme Court also heard arguments in Little v. Hecox, a similar case involving Idaho’s “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” This 2020 law protects female student-athletes by ensuring biological males cannot compete in women’s sports categories.

Carr previously joined 27 other attorneys general in filing two friend-of-the-court briefs asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on this issue of fairness and basic biology.

You can read the brief in West Virginia v. B.P.J. here and the brief in Little v. Hecox here .

More Actions to Protect Women’s Sports

When the Biden administration sought to re-write historic Title IX protections, upending the foundation of women’s sports and mandating that males and females share bathrooms, Carr filed suit and won. He also joined a similar challenge led by Tennessee – protecting women’s sports nationwide.

Carr repeatedly pushed back on the Biden administration to defend Title IX protections for female athletes. A list of those actions is included below.

Carr also filed suit when the Biden administration sought to enforce new and unlawful interpretations of federal antidiscrimination laws – threatening women’s sports in local schools across the country.