Long-time childhood cancer advocate Paco Arango joins Oncoheroes board, fuels vital clinical trial

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oncoheroes Biosciences , a biotech company exclusively dedicated to pediatric cancer drug development, announces today that Spanish-Mexican cineast and philanthropist Paco Arango joins its Board of Directors and has completed a second, significant investment.The new funding contributes to secure the launch of a crucial Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Oncoheroes’ lead compound, volasertib. This compound will be tested across five aggressive pediatric cancer indications, offering a potential new treatment and hope for approximately one hundred children who have exhausted all standard therapeutic options. This early hope is a first step toward providing life-changing treatments to many more children once the drug achieves regulatory approval.Arango’s expanded commitment is the direct result of his personal mission to fight childhood cancer. His dedication began after a transformative visit to a Madrid hospital, which inspired him to create Fundación Aladina , one of Europe’s most renowned childhood cancer foundations. Since then, all proceeds from his film and television productions and his many other projects and initiatives are directed to the foundation, which provides comprehensive support to young patients and their families around the world.Paco Arango first invested in Oncoheroes in September 2024, recognizing the company’s focused, impactful mission. Now, a year later, he decided to join its board, solidifying his commitment and dedication to support the expansion of Oncoheroes’ mission.About Oncoheroes BiosciencesOncoheroes Biosciences is a biotech company exclusively focused on pediatric cancer drug development, based in Boston, MA. The company follows a focused, collaborative and impact driven model: building their pipeline, through in-licensing or acquiring promising compounds from the industry and from academic research. Besides this, Oncoheroes brings their pediatric drug development expertise to partner with biotech, academia and foundations to co-develop new therapies for children, helping them advance treatments that align with their mission to improve pediatric cancer care.About Paco Arango and Fundación AladinaPaco Arango (Mexico City, 1966) is a renowned Spanish-Mexican filmmaker, producer, and philanthropist. Twenty years ago, he founded Fundación Aladina in Madrid to support children and families fighting cancer. While operating in 22 hospitals across Spain, Aladina is also a globally recognized organization and member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). Aladina funds global pediatric cancer research, provides specialized aid to children in crisis zones, and offer emotional and material support to thousands of patients annually. Fundacion Aladina is leading a project unique in Europe: the launch of Aladina House, a pioneering initiative that offers a home and comprehensive support to families who need to move to Madrid for their child's treatment, representing an innovative way to support the childhood cancer community.

