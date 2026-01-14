'Remodel Without Regret,' by Jeremy Maher, Reaches Amazon Bestseller List

Home remodeling book - Remodel Without Regret by Jeremy Maher Remodel Without Regret by Jeremy Maher #1 Bestseller on Amazon

The book documents a design-first, fixed-scope planning approach intended to help homeowners avoid common remodeling issues.

Most remodeling problems start before construction. When scope, pricing, and expectations are set upfront, projects become far more predictable.” — Jeremy Maher

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Home Remodeling co-owner Jeremy Maher’s new book, “Remodel Without Regret,” reached Amazon’s bestseller list in both the House Plans and the Buildings & Construction categories this week.A full, permanent announcement with background and context is published by Phoenix Home Remodeling here:The guide turns Phoenix Home Remodeling’s design-build method into a simple, step-by-step plan that helps homeowners avoid delays, budget overruns, and contractor headaches.The book teaches three clear steps. Start with design and 3D. Move to estimator-built pricing with a fixed number. Then manage the build with transparent communication and a homeowner portal.“Bestseller status is a nice headline. The real outcome is fewer contractor nightmares for homeowners,” said author Jeremy Maher, co-owner of Phoenix Home Remodeling. “Most problems start before the demo. When you lock scope, price, and schedule up front, the build gets predictable.”What readers get. The book includes checklists, a Contractor Scorecard, pre-construction questions, and a simple budgeting framework. Buyers also receive access to an online resource hub with templates and a short video that explains design-build vs general contracting.Local relevance. Phoenix timelines, selections, and trade scheduling can be complex. The book shows East Valley homeowners how to make key decisions early, reduce change orders, and keep calendars on track.Availability and linksKindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GF9TMGYC Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDT9PTMY Author page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Jeremy-Maher/author/B0098LY490 About the authorJeremy Maher is the co-owner of Phoenix Home Remodeling, a design-build firm that helps Phoenix homeowners plan with precision, see projects in 3D, and enjoy a stress-free remodel. More at https://phxhomeremodeling.com/author-jeremy-maher/ About Phoenix Home RemodelingPhoenix Home Remodeling specializes in interior projects like whole home remodels, kitchen renovations and bathroom remodels. The team provides 3D design previews, estimator-built pricing, a fixed project number, and a homeowner portal for transparency. Learn more at https://phxhomeremodeling.com

