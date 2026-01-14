'Remodel Without Regret,' by Jeremy Maher, Reaches Amazon Bestseller List
The book documents a design-first, fixed-scope planning approach intended to help homeowners avoid common remodeling issues.
The guide turns Phoenix Home Remodeling’s design-build method into a simple, step-by-step plan that helps homeowners avoid delays, budget overruns, and contractor headaches.
The book teaches three clear steps. Start with design and 3D. Move to estimator-built pricing with a fixed number. Then manage the build with transparent communication and a homeowner portal.
“Bestseller status is a nice headline. The real outcome is fewer contractor nightmares for homeowners,” said author Jeremy Maher, co-owner of Phoenix Home Remodeling. “Most problems start before the demo. When you lock scope, price, and schedule up front, the build gets predictable.”
What readers get. The book includes checklists, a Contractor Scorecard, pre-construction questions, and a simple budgeting framework. Buyers also receive access to an online resource hub with templates and a short video that explains design-build vs general contracting.
Local relevance. Phoenix timelines, selections, and trade scheduling can be complex. The book shows East Valley homeowners how to make key decisions early, reduce change orders, and keep calendars on track.
About the author
Jeremy Maher is the co-owner of Phoenix Home Remodeling, a design-build firm that helps Phoenix homeowners plan with precision, see projects in 3D, and enjoy a stress-free remodel. More at https://phxhomeremodeling.com/author-jeremy-maher/
About Phoenix Home Remodeling
Phoenix Home Remodeling specializes in interior projects like whole home remodels, kitchen renovations and bathroom remodels. The team provides 3D design previews, estimator-built pricing, a fixed project number, and a homeowner portal for transparency. Learn more at https://phxhomeremodeling.com
