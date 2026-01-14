SingerLewak Promotes Irina Pichko to Partner, Expanding Tax Expertise for Businesses

Irina Pichko

SingerLewak announces the promotion of Irina Pichko to Partner, highlighting her extensive tax planning, compliance, and advisory experience.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak, a leading provider of accounting, tax, and advisory services, is proud to announce the promotion of Irina Pichko to Partner. Irina brings more than 25 years of experience in accounting, tax planning , and business advisory services, serving closely held businesses and high-net-worth individuals with strategic insight and practical solutions.Irina began her career as a Controller, gaining a deep understanding of operational and financial challenges before transitioning into tax specialization. This unique perspective enables her to deliver business-first tax strategies that align with client goals while navigating complex tax compliance and multi-state tax issues.Her expertise includes entity taxation, transactional planning, multi-state tax compliance, and risk management. Irina is recognized for her ability to simplify complex tax matters and provide clear, actionable strategies that help clients minimize tax liability, manage risk, and achieve measurable outcomes. Her approach emphasizes proactive tax planning and tailored solutions that support long-term success.Irina has extensive experience in industries such as construction accounting, healthcare tax planning, and real estate taxation, including developers, investors, property owners, and managers. Prior to her current role, she held leadership positions at Eide Bailly and Marcum LLP, where she honed her skills in consulting, planning, and compliance for diverse client needs.Irina holds a Master of Science in Taxation (MST) from Golden Gate University and a Master’s in Accounting. She is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of CPAs (CalCPA), reflecting her commitment to professional excellence and ongoing education.“We are thrilled to welcome Irina to the Partner group,” said Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak. “Her depth of experience and client-focused approach make her an invaluable asset to our team and the clients we serve.”For more about Irina visit: » Irina Pichko, CPA, MST

