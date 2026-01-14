Alila Marea Beach Resort Unveils Groundbreaking Partnership with Lumati to Pioneer Next-Generation Longevity Wellness

Alila Marea Beach Resort, the premier oceanfront sanctuary celebrated for its mindful luxury and seamless harmony with the Southern California coast. The revolutionary Lumati Recharge Portal—a first-of-its-kind multimodal system— at Spa Alila marks the debut of this cutting-edge technology in a world-class resort spa.

ENCINITAS, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas Unveils Groundbreaking Partnership with Lumati to Pioneer Next-Generation Longevity WellnessAlila Marea Beach Resort, the premier oceanfront sanctuary celebrated for its mindful luxury and seamless harmony with the Southern California coast, proudly announces a transformative partnership with Lumati, the leading innovator in regenerative and longevity technologies based in Southern California.This landmark collaboration brings the revolutionary Lumati Recharge Portal —a first-of-its-kind multimodal system— into Spa Alila , marking the debut of this cutting-edge technology in a world-class resort spa. The Lumati Recharge Portal masterfully integrates multi-wavelength Red Light+ therapy, molecular hydrogen inhalation, micro-impact vibration, sound therapy with vagus nerve stimulation, and targeted supplementation into a single, efficient 15-minute session.This synergistic stack delivers measurable rejuvenation: boosting cellular energy, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, enhancing circulation, accelerating recovery, and restoring profound nervous system balance—all grounded in clinical science.Adding an unprecedented layer of convenience and exclusivity, the partnership also introduces Lumati-powered Longevity Room Service. Guests can now summon personalized longevity experiences straight to their room with a single click via the resort’s in-room digital concierge.Offerings include light therapy panels, molecular hydrogen inhalation for powerful antioxidant protection, and curated supplements and rituals designed to promote vitality, mental clarity, and cellular renewal—extending the transformative benefits of Lumati’s technology beyond the spa and into the privacy of each guest’s ocean-view sanctuary.“Alila Marea has always been a haven where modern luxury meets the healing power of nature,” said Emma Spencer, Spa Director at Spa Alila. “By partnering with Lumati, we’re elevating our wellness offerings to new heights—delivering state-of-the-art, science-backed recovery that aligns perfectly with our commitment to mindful presence, vitality, and profound relaxation.”“We are thrilled to partner with Alila Marea, an iconic property that shares our hometown roots and vision for elevated, results-driven wellness,” said David Perez, Founder & CEO of Lumati. “The Lumati Recharge Portal and our in room longevity protocols empower guests to experience rapid, tangible rejuvenation in minimal time—perfect for those who demand both peak performance and deep serenity during their stay.”Launching in January 2026, these exclusive experiences will be available to resort guests and select local visitors through Spa Alila’s bespoke wellness menu and in-room service. This partnership positions Alila Marea and Lumati as trailblazers in the evolving world of longevity tourism, where science, luxury, and coastal serenity converge.About LumatiLumati is a California-based wellness technology company focused on regenerative recovery and longevity solutions. Through stacked-modality technology, clinical-grade protocols and a mission to restore “more life in your time,” Lumati's mission is to positively impact one billion lives by 2035 through accessible, elegant, and validated longevity technologies. Learn more at lumati.com.About Alila Marea Beach Resort EncinitasPerched on the coastal bluffs of Encinitas, Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas embodies barefoot luxury with direct access to South Ponto Beach, eco-conscious design, oceanfront dining at VAGA, and transformative wellness at Spa Alila. Part of Hyatt’s Alila portfolio, it offers a refined escape that celebrates the rhythm of land, sea, and mindful living. Visit www.alilamareabeachresortencinitas.com # # #Media Contact:Lumati PR | julieanna@alliance-pr.comAlila Marea PR | media@alilamarea.com

