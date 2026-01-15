Industry Veterans Expand Amazon No. 1 Best Seller, ‘Bricks and Clicks,’ into a Multi-Media Masterclass for the AI Era

Former CEO Cliff Hudson and CIO Craig Miller are expanding their Amazon Bestseller, 'Bricks and Clicks,' with a new audiobook, podcast, and blog series, offering a masterclass for leaders in the AI era. Craig Miller, left, and Cliff Hudson, right, are expanding their Amazon Bestseller, 'Bricks and Clicks.'

Former CEO and CIO go beyond the hype with hard-earned lessons and actionable insights in a new audiobook, podcast series, and blogs, published by Forbes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of their No. 1 Amazon best seller, Bricks and Clicks: How We Drove Sonic Into the Digital Age , authors Clifford Hudson and Craig Miller are extending their widely acclaimed framework for ongoing strategic renewal, modernization, and transformational growth as new technologies, customer expectations, and competitive dynamics continue to evolve over time.Hailed as a masterclass in digital transformation, Bricks and Clicks is expanding into a suite of new media — an audiobook, a podcast series, and a curated set of thought-leadership blogs. These additional platforms are aimed at leaders seeking clarity and navigating the realities of “execution” and achieving top-line growth and bottom-line efficiencies as the business landscape accelerates into the AI era.Bricks and Clicks offers a compelling narrative about how Hudson and Miller transformed a nostalgic drive-in chain into a digitally driven, customer-focused powerhouse. The book provides insights into their leadership journey and the innovative strategies that helped Sonic thrive during periods of uncertainty and ever-changing market conditions well into the 21st century.But Bricks and Clicks is more than a business memoir—it’s a playbook for modern leadership. Drawing on decades of brand-building experience with dozens of top-tier companies, Hudson and Miller created a blueprint for business leaders that starts with a tech-enabled business case, a digital business plan — including emerging technologies such as AI — and a multi-year implementation roadmap.The book is a must-read for anyone looking to navigate change, build resilient enterprises, and unlock transformational growth with digital, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) as a competitive advantage. Among other things, readers learn how to overcome constraints and liabilities from legacy systems and tech debt, achieve ROI with disciplined execution, and develop a multi-year implementation roadmap within the first 90 days.Now, with the launch of the Bricks and Clicks audiobook, the multi-episode podcast series, and the thought-leadership blogs, the authors are expanding their content to meet leaders where they are and where the marketplace is heading.This new suite of content is designed as an executive playbook for the AI era, translating the book’s universal frameworks into practical tools leaders can apply immediately. These new platforms deliver a clear path to modernize legacy businesses, unlock profitable growth, and achieve measurable results in an AI-powered world.● Audiobook: Narrated by Hudson and Miller, the audiobook offers actionable lessons for executives, business leaders and entrepreneurs. The audiobook is available through Audible, and like the print version, is published by Forbes Books.● Podcast Series: This multi-episode series features behind-the-scenes lessons, case studies, and interviews with industry innovators. New episodes are scheduled to be released in 2026 - distributed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.● Thought-Leadership Blogs: These blogs will be published via Forbes and amplified across major business platforms.● Masterclass Ecosystem: Additional learning tools will be announced throughout 2026.In a marketplace defined by rapid change and relentless hype, Bricks and Clicks stands apart by focusing on the intersection of strategy and disciplined execution. Hudson and Miller offer a proven framework to modernize legacy businesses. Through its expanding ecosystem of audio, podcast, and thought leadership, Bricks & Clicks equips leaders with the clarity, confidence, and tools needed to compete—and win—in the AI era.Learn more and access upcoming content at www.BricksAndClicks.com About Clifford HudsonClifford Hudson, co-author of Bricks and Clicks: How We Drove Sonic Into the Digital Age, is the former CEO of Sonic Corp., where he spent more than 20 years leading the company through substantial growth and digital transformation. Under his leadership, Sonic evolved from a nostalgic drive-in concept to a modern, technology-integrated business, with systemwide sales ranging from $800 million to $4.5 billion. Today, Hudson is involved in consulting, public service, and restaurant industry board service.About Craig MillerCraig Miller, co-author of Bricks and Clicks: How We Drove Sonic Into the Digital Age, has more than four decades of experience as a technology executive and business strategist. Miller specializes in the development and execution of bold business strategies that harness the power of digital, data, and artificial intelligence to drive top-line growth and bottom-line efficiencies. He has worked with dozens of top-tier brands, including Sonic, PepsiCo, Bank of America, and Planet Fitness. His work with Sonic played a pivotal role in modernizing operations, customer engagement innovation, and setting the foundation for future growth. Today, Miller is involved in consulting, public service, and board advisement.

