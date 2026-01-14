Submit Release
Repair Project Scheduled on U.S. Highway 14A near Cheyenne Crossing in Spearfish Canyon

For Immediate Release: 
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

Contact: 
Christian Rudebusch, Project Engineer, 605-381-7153

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, a repair project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14A approximately one-half mile north of Cheyenne Crossing in Spearfish Canyon. The project consists of grading and placing a rock buttress to address a landslide area along the east side of Highway 14A. During the maintenance operation, traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by temporary signals. 

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic. Travelers should be alert to construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway. The project is anticipated to be complete by July 2026.

The prime contractor for this $1.3 million project is Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is Dec. 18, 2026.

