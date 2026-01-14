Superior Capital Advisors Hires Kenneth Devaul as Sales Investment Broker

Kenneth Devaul, Investment Broker Superior Capital Advisors Logo

Ken’s impressive track record and deep understanding of the self storage market make him a perfect fit for Superior Capital Advisors.” — Michael Morrison

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory, is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth Devaul to their team as a Sales Investment Broker. With over 7 years of experience in self storage and acquisition services, Devaul brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm. He previously worked for a qualified intermediary, where he educated real estate investors on 1031 exchanges. This background gives him a practical understanding of exchange timelines and processes, adding valuable knowledge on tax-deferred strategies.As a Sales Investment Broker, Devaul will be responsible for assisting clients in selling and investing in self storage properties in Florida, and the broader Southeast region. He will work closely with self storage owners to understand their needs and provide tailored solutions to help them achieve their investment goals. Devaul's extensive experience in commercial real estate and his strong negotiation skills make him a valuable asset to the Superior Capital Advisors team."We are thrilled to have Ken join our team at Superior Capital Advisors," said Broker In Charge, Michael Morrison. “Ken’s impressive track record and deep understanding of the self storage market make him a perfect fit for Superior Capital Advisors. As we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our presence across the self storage sector, I am confident he will play a key role in helping us deliver exceptional service to our clients and drive our continued growth.”Devaul is excited to join Superior Capital Advisors and looks forward to utilizing his expertise to help self storage owners make informed investment decisions. "I am honored to be a part of such a reputable firm," said Devaul. "I am eager to work with the team and contribute to the continued growth and success of Superior Capital Advisors."Superior Capital Advisors is confident that the addition of Ken will further strengthen their position as a premier self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, expanding into Florida and beyond. With his extensive experience and dedication to providing exceptional service, Devaul is sure to make a significant impact on the firm's success. Clients can expect to receive the same level of professionalism and expertise that Superior Capital Advisors is known for, with the added benefit of Devaul's expertise.Michael Morrison’s team at Superior Capital Advisors also includes Thomas Murphy, Matthew Porter, Wendy Hinz and Stevie Harris.###About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self-storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.