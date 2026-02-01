Kubanyi Law Firm Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubanyi Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm serving the Atlanta area for more than 27 years, has been recognized with an Honorable Mention in the 2025 Best of Georgia Awards. Known for handling cases ranging from auto accidents and slip and falls to medical malpractice and traumatic brain injuries, the firm has built a reputation for providing individualized legal guidance that puts clients first. This recognition reflects the firm’s continued commitment to excellence and results in complex personal injury matters.What sets Kubanyi Law Firm apart is its approach to every case. Founding Attorney Sherry Meminger Kubanyi and attorney Sierra King lead a team that prioritizes understanding each client’s unique circumstances. By tailoring strategies to individual needs, the firm ensures that clients receive representation that is both aggressive and attentive. The firm has earned multiple accolades over the years, including Best of Georgia Regional Awards from 2020 to 2022 and Best of Georgia Award Honorable Mentions in 2023 and 2024, underscoring its consistency in client-focused legal service.“Receiving this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Sherry Meminger Kubanyi. “We strive to make a challenging time more manageable for our clients by providing clarity, guidance, and strong advocacy. Sierra and I are proud to continue that work every day.”As Kubanyi Law Firm celebrates this 2025 Best of Georgia Award Honorable Mention, it continues to focus on delivering results while expanding its impact in the Atlanta community. The firm remains committed to helping clients navigate complex personal injury claims with expertise, integrity, and care, ensuring that every client receives the attention and representation they deserve.For more information click here

