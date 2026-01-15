Good to Growing Achieves #1 Best Seller Status, Validating a New Business Operating Scaling System for Entrepreneurs

AUSTIN, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good to Growing, the newly released business book by entrepreneur and CEO Scott Winters, has achieved #1 Best Seller status, marking a strong market response to its practical, systems-based approach to scaling small and mid-sized businesses.The book introduces a comprehensive Business Operating Scaling System designed to help founders move beyond ad-hoc growth and instead build companies capable of sustained, repeatable expansion. Unlike traditional business books that focus primarily on theory or isolated tactics, Good to Growing presents a structured operating framework that integrates strategy, execution, financial discipline, and leadership alignment.At the core of the book is a step-by-step methodology that helps business owners identify growth constraints, strengthen weak operational areas, and design a scalable business model before attempting rapid expansion. The system emphasizes clarity, accountability, and decision-making cadence—elements often missing in companies that grow quickly but struggle to endure.“The #1 Best Seller designation reinforces what we believed going into this launch,” said Winters. “Business owners don’t need more ideas—they need a system. Good to Growing was written to give entrepreneurs an operating blueprint they can actually run their business on.”Introducing Scale B.O.S.S.: Software Built on the Good to Growing FrameworkCoinciding with the book’s success, Winters also announced Scale B.O.S.S. (Business Operating Scaling System), a SaaS platform built directly on the framework outlined in Good to Growing.Scale B.O.S.S. translates the book’s concepts into a live, interactive operating system that helps leadership teams implement the methodology in real time. The platform provides structured workflows, dashboards, and AI-assisted insights designed to support execution, track progress, and guide better decisions as a business scales.While Good to Growing serves as the blueprint, Scale B.O.S.S. functions as the operating layer—allowing companies to move from reading about scaling to actively managing it.“Books create understanding. Software creates behavior,” Winters added. “Scale B.O.S.S. exists to ensure the ideas in Good to Growing don’t stay theoretical. It helps teams operationalize them.”A Practical System for a Common ProblemThe rapid adoption of Good to Growing reflects a growing demand among entrepreneurs for structure amid increasingly complex business environments. Many companies experience early success but struggle to scale due to fragmented systems, unclear priorities, and reactive decision-making. The Good to Growing framework and Scale B.O.S.S. platform aim to address those challenges with a unified operating approach.About Scott WintersScott Winters is a multi-decade entrepreneur and the CEO of Scale B.O.S.S., a company focused on modernizing business and helping business install a Business Operating Scaling System. He has founded and scaled multiple organizations and is known for building systems that prioritize durability, clarity, and long-term growth.AvailabilityGood to Growing is available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.Scale B.O.S.S. is now available to business owners seeking a structured operating system for growth.For more information, visit GoodToGrowing.com and ScaleBoss.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.