Governor Abbott Appoints Larson, Davis To Child Protective Investigations Advisory Committee

TEXAS, January 14 - January 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed and named Ryan D. Larson chair and appointed Terence Davis to the Child Protective Investigations Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on September 1, 2029. The Committee will improve the accuracy and standardization of the application of investigative legal requirements and DFPS investigative policies and procedures during child abuse, neglect, and exploitation investigations relating to certain persons responsible for a child's care, custody, or welfare.

Ryan D. Larson of Hutto is the Presiding Judge of the 395th Judicial District Court in Williamson County, Texas. Previously, he served as the head administrative law judge at the Railroad Commission of Texas and as an assistant attorney general in the Texas Attorney General’s Office. He is the founder and presiding judge of Williamson County Family Recovery Court, an evidence-based, multidisciplinary problem-solving court serving families involved in Child Protective Services cases affected by substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions. He also founded the Williamson County Community Coalition, which focuses on cross-system coordination and community partnership to support effective and sustainable court outcomes in cases. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, State Bar of California, Texas Bar Foundation, Williamson County Bar Association, the Federalist Society, and the Christian Legal Society. Larson received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School.

Terence Davis of Leander is the judge of the 480th Judicial District Court in Williamson County. Previously, he was owner of the Davis Law Firm, P.C. He is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section. He is a member, former president, and former board member of the Williamson County Bar Association, founding member of the Williamson County American Inn of Court, and co-founder of the Christian Legal Society of Williamson County. Additionally, he is a board member of Journey Bible Fellowship Church and former president and former board member of the Block House Municipal Utility District. Davis received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.