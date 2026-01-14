Governor Abbott Welcomes CesiumAstro Investment In Texas

TEXAS, January 14 - January 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated CesiumAstro on the announcement of their new, high-tech advanced manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Bee Cave, Texas. The company’s investment in Texas represents an investment over more than $500 million and the creation of more than 500 new jobs in the next five years.

“CesiumAstro’s investment in Texas helps further position our state as a global hub for the aerospace, aviation and defense industry,” said Governor Abbott. “I congratulate CesiumAstro on this significant expansion in the Austin area which will create hundreds of new, high-tech jobs for hardworking Texans. Partnering with industry leaders like CesiumAstro, Texas will continue to set the pace for innovation, technology, and advanced manufacturing in America.”

Texas-based CesiumAstro is a leader in connectivity solutions for the aviation, aerospace, and defense industries delivering end-to-end solutions encompassing satellites, high-performance communications payloads, and advanced computing systems.

"Our expansion in Texas marks a transformative step for CesiumAstro as we advance cutting-edge space and defense technologies in the United States,” said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “Texas is at the forefront of the new space economy, combining vision, top-tier talent, and powerful public-private partnerships. This is a project that could only be realized in Texas and will play a critical role in securing America’s future. We’re proud to partner with Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, and the Texas Space Commission, whose support fuels our growth, strengthens America’s domestic capabilities, and helps us build next-generation systems that will define the future of aerospace and our national security.”

