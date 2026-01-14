Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Tekscend Photomask

TEXAS, January 14 - January 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $15.2 million has been extended to Tekscend Photomask Round Rock Inc. to expand photomask production capacity at their manufacturing facility in Round Rock. The project is expected to create 50 jobs and represents more than $223 million in capital investment.

“Texas is where the integrated circuit began and where the future of the semiconductor industry is being built,” said Governor Abbott. “This $223 million investment by Tekscend Photomask to expand production capacity at their photomask facility in Round Rock will further strengthen a critical supply chain for semiconductor manufacturing in Texas. By partnering with innovative industry leaders, Texas will lead the American resurgence in semiconductor manufacturing and the technologies of tomorrow.”

Tekscend Photomask is a leading manufacturer of photomasks, essential components in semiconductor chip production. The multi-phase expansion includes increasing the capacity of the existing facility in Round Rock by more than 40%, modernizing the equipment and facilities to improve efficiency, and extending technology capability down to the 12nm technology node, used in chip manufacturing for AI, industrial, automotive, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, microcontrollers, sensors, and a range of other devices.

“Since 1987, Tekscend Photomask has been proud to call Round Rock home, supporting the Texas and U.S. semiconductor industry with world-class photomask manufacturing,” said Tekscend Photomask Round Rock President John Nykaza. “The support from TSIF enables us to accelerate our expansion — boosting both our technical capabilities and our production capacity. This investment not only strengthens the regional supply chain but also creates additional high-skilled jobs here in Texas, ensuring we can meet the growing research and development and commercial photomask needs of our customers for years to come."

“By expanding their Round Rock facility, Tekscend Photomask is helping drive the next chapter of advanced manufacturing in our region,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “This initiative strengthens our local economy and bolsters the infrastructure needed for continued technical progress.”

“Texas continues to lead the nation in advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation,” said Representative John Bucy III. “The Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant awarded to Tekscend Photomask Round Rock Inc. represents a powerful investment in our state’s future while creating 50 high-skilled jobs right here in Round Rock. This expansion strengthens Texas’ position as the premier destination for cutting-edge technology and reinforces our commitment to building a resilient, world-class semiconductor supply chain.”

View more information about Tekscend Photomask.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, a grant program to encourage the continued leadership of Texas in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium. These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.