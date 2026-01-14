Trim Tactics Weight Loss and Rejuvenation Announces Facility Expansion and New Non-Invasive Services in Lubbock

The wellness and aesthetics clinic announced a facility expansion and the addition of new non-invasive services to support increased patient demand in Lubbock.

The clinic expansion allows us to better accommodate patient needs while continuing to provide personalized, non-invasive care.” — Valton Cooper

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trim Tactics Weight Loss and Rejuvenation , a wellness and aesthetics clinic based in Lubbock, Texas, announced plans to expand its facility and increase service capacity in response to growing patient demand.The expansion is scheduled for completion in late February to early March 2026 and will include four additional treatment rooms. The added space is intended to increase appointment availability and support expanded access to body contouring, body toning, red light therapy, and other light-based wellness services offered by the clinic.The facility expansion coincides with the clinic’s recent addition of several non-invasive aesthetic technologies, including Scarlet Pro radiofrequency microneedling, NuvaDerm skin resurfacing , and Ultimate Contour . These services broaden the clinic’s aesthetic and wellness offerings and reflect continued investment in technology-based care.According to clinic representatives, interest in non-surgical wellness and aesthetic services often increases at the start of the year as individuals evaluate personal health and self-care priorities.“The beginning of the year is a time when many people reassess their wellness routines,” said Valton Cooper of Trim Tactics Weight Loss and Rejuvenation. “This expansion allows the clinic to better accommodate patient scheduling needs while continuing to offer non-invasive services in a clinical setting.”Trim Tactics Weight Loss and Rejuvenation provides wellness and aesthetic services under clinical oversight, with treatment plans designed to align with individual goals and provider recommendations. The expanded facility will support continued operational growth and improved patient access.The additional treatment rooms will also allow the clinic to expand availability for red light and light-based therapies, which are commonly incorporated into wellness and recovery-focused care programs.Founded in Lubbock, Trim Tactics Weight Loss and Rejuvenation has continued to grow its local presence as interest increases in non-invasive wellness and aesthetic services. Clinic leadership stated that the expansion reflects an ongoing commitment to operational growth, patient access, and service availability within the Lubbock community.Additional information about Trim Tactics Weight Loss and Rejuvenation is available at www.trimtacticstexas.com About Trim Tactics Weight Loss and RejuvenationTrim Tactics Weight Loss and Rejuvenation is a Lubbock-based wellness and aesthetics clinic offering non-invasive services and individualized care programs under clinical oversight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.