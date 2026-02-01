From Celebrity Stylist to Salon Owner: Nickolas C. Jones Expands His Brand

Nickolas C. Jones, Celebrity Hairstylist with 25+ Years of Experience, Expands Hollywood-Level Styling Services in California

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nickolas C. Jones Brings Celebrity-Level Hair Artistry to Aptos with The Stowaway Hair Studio

Nickolas C. Jones, an internationally recognized celebrity hairstylist with over 25 years of experience in film, television, fashion, and live entertainment, continues to redefine luxury hair services through his private salon, The Stowaway Hair Studio, located in Aptos, California.

Nickolas’s distinguished career includes work on major motion pictures such as Pearl Harbor and Little Nicky, along with contributions to more than 23 nationally recognized television and film productions. His expertise has been showcased through appearances on The Today Show and collaborations with NBC and ABC News, establishing him as a trusted authority in the entertainment and beauty industries.

From 2005 to 2013, Nickolas styled for the Grammy Awards and New York Fashion Week, solidifying his reputation within elite fashion and entertainment circles. His work during this period positioned him as a go-to stylist for high-profile clients, celebrities, and industry professionals seeking precision, creativity, and polished excellence.

Today, Nickolas is the founder and owner of The Stowaway Hair Studio, a private luxury salon offering Hollywood-level hairstyling in an intimate coastal setting. The studio blends exclusivity, artistry, and personalized service, providing clients with a refined experience typically reserved for red-carpet and production environments.

Nickolas regularly travels between Northern California and Los Angeles to service celebrity clients, production sets, and special events, seamlessly bridging the worlds of high-profile entertainment and bespoke salon luxury.

Known for his precision, artistry, and transformational approach, Nickolas C. Jones creates customized looks that elevate confidence, enhance individuality, and embody timeless sophistication.

For clients seeking elite craftsmanship with a personal touch, The Stowaway Hair Studio represents the pinnacle of celebrity hairstyling on the California coast.

