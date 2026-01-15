Vesant.ai Officially Launches Enterprise Compliance and Risk Intelligence Platform for Digital Gaming with SCCG

Vesant.ai Officially Launches Enterprise Compliance and Risk Intelligence Platform

Built for gaming, iGaming, cryptocurrency, fintech, and payments companies, Vesant.ai is designed to help operators meet escalating regulatory demands

The next era of digital gaming and financial platforms will be defined by trust, transparency, and real-time intelligence” — Benjamin Floyd, Founder and CEO of Vesant.ai

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesant.ai today announced the official launch of its enterprise compliance and risk intelligence platform, delivering real-time AML screening, fraud prevention, intelligent case management, and AI-powered insights for companies operating in highly regulated digital environments. The platform launches with strategic support from SCCG Management, reinforcing its focus on the global gaming and iGaming sector.

Built for gaming, iGaming, cryptocurrency, fintech, and payments companies, Vesant.ai is designed to help operators meet escalating regulatory demands while maintaining speed, scalability, and operational clarity. The platform consolidates critical compliance workflows—including KYC, AML watchlist screening, transaction monitoring, geolocation enforcement, fraud management, regulatory reporting, and tax reporting—into a single, institutional-grade system.

Founded by Benjamin Floyd, a global compliance expert with more than 20 years of experience leading financial crime programs at Fortune 500 companies, Vesant.ai introduces a modern, real-time, bi-directional architecture that enables continuous data exchange between operator systems, Vesant’s risk engine, and licensed third-party data providers. This design allows risk decisions to be enforced instantly at key moments such as onboarding, deposit and withdrawal, wagering activity, and ongoing customer lifecycle monitoring.

“The next era of digital gaming and financial platforms will be defined by trust, transparency, and real-time intelligence,” said Benjamin Floyd, Founder and CEO of Vesant.ai. “Legacy compliance models were never designed for always-on, multi-jurisdictional ecosystems. Vesant.ai was built to reimagine compliance as a living risk intelligence layer—one that continuously evaluates behavior, adapts to risk priorities, and empowers operators to move faster without sacrificing control. Our goal is to help the industry shift from defensive compliance to proactive, intelligence-led growth.”

A defining feature of Vesant.ai is its AI-powered compliance intelligence layer, which enables compliance teams to query their entire risk environment using natural language. Embedded directly into the platform, the AI interface provides instant analysis, contextual summaries, and operational insights—while maintaining strict client-level data isolation and enterprise-grade security standards.

Vesant.ai also delivers advanced investigation and reporting capabilities through its intelligent case management system, offering unified alert triage, visual entity mapping, 360-degree customer profiles, and audit-ready reporting. These tools are designed to reduce manual workload, accelerate investigations, and improve regulator readiness across jurisdictions.

While Vesant.ai operates independently as a technology platform, its launch is supported by strategic collaboration with SCCG Management. Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG, is a strategic partner to Vesant.ai and a personal shareholder in the company, reflecting shared alignment on the future of compliance infrastructure in regulated gaming markets.

“Regulatory complexity is accelerating faster than most legacy compliance systems can handle,” said Stephen Crystal. “Vesant.ai is purpose-built for the realities of modern digital gaming and financial platforms—real-time data, multi-jurisdictional exposure, and constant regulatory change. This platform represents a meaningful step forward in how operators manage risk and compliance at scale.”

The launch of Vesant.ai comes at a critical time for the gaming and digital asset industries, as regulators globally intensify enforcement around AML, fraud prevention, responsible gaming, and cross-border compliance. Vesant.ai aims to provide operators with the tools needed not only to comply, but to turn compliance into a strategic advantage.



About Vesant.ai

Vesant.ai is an AI-native platform designed to modernize how regulated businesses manage fraud and financial crime. The platform unifies real-time AML screening, fraud prevention, identity verification, transaction monitoring, intelligent case management, and AI-powered analytics into a single, scalable solution. The result is greater operational efficiency, faster investigations, smarter prioritization, and stronger fraud prevention—delivered through a single platform that augments human expertise rather than replacing it. Learn More

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

iGaming Advisory and Consultancy

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal, SCCG Management

Mobile: +1 702-427-9354

WhatsApp: +1 (725) 502-5033

Email: Stephen.Crystal@sccgmanagement.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.