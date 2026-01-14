A Family Completes a Full Circumnavigation of the Globe in a Self-Contained Camper Van

Six Months on the Road: Living and Traveling Across Three Continents in Self-Contained Camper Van

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of Tiny Planet, a California-based off-road van conversion company, have returned to the United States after completing a full circumnavigation of the globe by camper van, traveling approximately 25,000 miles across three continents in six months.The journey was completed in a custom-built, self-contained camper van designed by Tiny Planet, combining aesthetic interior design with advanced off-grid technologies engineered for long-term autonomous travel.To the founders’ knowledge, the journey represents the first documented full global circumnavigation completed in a self-contained camper van, achieved through continuous travel by land and sea across North America, Europe, and Asia.The expedition began on May 11 in Ventura, California. After six months on the road, the family returned to the United States by air on November 12, while Orbita completed its final leg by sea from China at the end of 2025 — formally closing the global loop.Six Months, Three Continents, One Home on WheelsOver six months, the journey crossed North America, Europe, and Asia, including the United States, the United Kingdom (England and Scotland), France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, Russia, Mongolia, and China. Throughout the expedition, the family lived full-time inside the van, traveling with their toddler and relying entirely on the vehicle as their home.“Our daughter spent nearly a quarter of her life in the van,” says Sofia, co-founder of Tiny Planet.“It became her stable and safe home, even as the world outside changed every day. That stability allowed her to grow, adapt, and explore the world without fear.”From European Summer Heat to Siberian WinterThe route exposed Orbita to a wide range of environments — from high summer heat during travel across France and Southern Europe to the extreme remoteness of Russia and Mongolia, and the logistical complexity of China.Throughout the entire journey, the van functioned as a complete off-grid living space with solar power, a high-capacity lithium battery system, hydronic heated floors, full climate control, and a fully winterized water system.“I’m extremely satisfied with how Orbita was engineered,” says Denis, co-founder of Tiny Planet.“This journey was the most honest test of our systems — six months of continuous living with no resets. When we encountered an unexpected heating outage in Mongolia at 14°F, Orbita’s redundant architecture ensured uninterrupted interior warmth and heated floors. That level of resilience is exactly what we design for long-term autonomous travel.”A Proof of Concept for Long-Term Autonomous TravelFor Tiny Planet, the circumnavigation validated its approach to building luxury expedition vehicles engineered for sustained, real-world autonomous living. Rather than focusing on speed or records, the journey demonstrated how redundancy, thoughtful engineering, and interior comfort can support a stable daily life — even while continuously crossing continents.Expedition OverviewType: Full circumnavigation of the globe by camper vanDuration: 6 monthsTotal Distance: Approximately 25,000 miles (40,000 km)Continents: North America, Europe, AsiaTravel Mode: Continuous travel by land and seaLiving Conditions: Full-time, self-contained, off-grid livingCrew: Family of three, including a toddlerAbout Tiny PlanetTiny Planet is a California-based luxury off-road van conversion company specializing in fully autonomous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter builds. Inspired by European design and American landscapes, Tiny Planet vehicles are engineered for year-round living, extended expeditions, and uncompromising comfort — anywhere on the planet.

