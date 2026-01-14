TCAA Welcomes Michael and Diana Pellegrino to Roster of Talent

Diana & Michael Pellegrino

Founders and keynote speakers Michael and Diana Pellegrino join Talent Concierge® Artists Agency to expand trauma-informed resilience training

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA), a premier boutique agency representing world-class speakers, thought leaders, and brand ambassadors, today announced the signing of Michael and Diana Pellegrino, founders of Resilient Minds On The Front Lines. The Pellegrinos are nationally recognized resilience educators and keynote speakers who deliver practical, trauma-informed strategies designed to strengthen mental wellness, leadership performance, and long-term sustainability for individuals and organizations operating under extreme pressure.

Michael Pellegrino brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience and crisis leadership to the global conversation on resilience, mental health, and personal accountability. He is the author of Crisis = Opportunity: Finding Growth and Resilience in Challenging Times and a leading voice on reframing adversity into purpose-driven growth. Diana Pellegrino complements that foundation with expertise in sales, marketing, and corporate culture, creating a holistic, heart-centered approach that bridges emotional intelligence with operational excellence. Michael and Diana Pellegrino have been featured in multiple media, including Viewpoint, with Dennis Quaid.

“We are honored to welcome Michael and Diana Pellegrino to the TCAA family,” said Connie Pheiff, Founder and Board Chair of Talent Concierge® Artists Agency. “Their credibility, authenticity, and mission-driven leadership align seamlessly with our commitment to representing voices that create meaningful, lasting impact.”

Through Resilient Minds On The Front Lines, the Pellegrinos serve those who serve others, including first responders, military personnel, healthcare professionals, corporate executives, educators, and entrepreneurs. Their programs are informed by subject matter experts and PhDs across more than 17 disciplines and are built around their core philosophy: “When you change your mind, you change your life.” Their work emphasizes accountability, community, and actionable resilience that can be applied immediately in real-world environments.

“Working with TCAA – Talent Concierge is an honor, as their team champions transformational speakers who create real change,” said Michael Pellegrino. “Their belief in my message of resilience and Owning Your Happiness inspires me, and I’m grateful to be with an organization dedicated to empowering people and strengthening communities.”

As part of TCAA, Michael and Diana Pellegrino will expand their national and global reach through keynote speaking engagements, conferences, corporate programs, media opportunities, and other marketing initiatives that advance their mission to normalize mental wellness and build resilient leaders across industries.

About Michael and Diana Pellegrino / Resilient Minds On The Front Lines

Resilient Minds On The Front Lines is a life-changing program grounded in the principles of positive psychology. Michael and Diana Pellegrino’s program includes Resiliency, Chaplains, and Leadership training. Resilient Minds On The Front Lines, Inc. is a non-profit corporation registered in the State of New Jersey as a 501c(3). Resilient Minds On The Front Lines & Beyond, LLC is a for-profit subsidiary of Resilient Minds On The Front Lines, Inc.

About Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA)

Talent Concierge® Artists Agency (TCAA) is a brand, marketing, and PR agency for influential celebrities, entertainers, professional athletes, and industry visionaries, connecting bold voices with world-class brands. Learn more at https://www.tcaa.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

