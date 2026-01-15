Concorde Launches Grocery-Anchored Real Estate Fund Focused on High-Growth Sunbelt Markets

Concorde Group Holdings, LLC, a private real estate investment firm specializing in essential retail assets.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concorde Group Holdings, LLC , a private real estate investment firm specializing in essential retail assets, announced the launch of the Concorde Essential Properties Fund , a private real estate fund focused on acquiring and repositioning grocery-anchored shopping centers across high-growth Sunbelt markets.Since 2015, Concorde has managed more than $125 million in assets and executed over $500 million in transactions, with a technology-centric strategy centered on necessity-based retail — properties anchored by grocery stores and service-oriented tenants that support daily consumer needs. The Fund targets neighborhood and community shopping centers in markets benefiting from population growth, business migration, and limited new retail supply.“Grocery-anchored shopping centers remain one of the most resilient segments of U.S. commercial real estate,” said Joe LeBas, President and CEO of Concorde. “These assets are embedded in daily life — groceries, healthcare, fitness, and essential services — which continues to drive consistent traffic and tenant demand across economic cycles.”The Concorde Essential Properties Fund focuses on income-producing assets anchored by nationally recognized and high-performing regional grocery operators, complemented by internet-resistant service tenants. Concorde’s approach combines disciplined acquisitions, targeted property enhancements, and hands-on asset management aimed at improving long-term asset quality and performance.The Fund is offered exclusively to accredited investors, with a minimum investment of $250,000 and provides for quarterly distributions, as outlined in the Private Placement Memorandum. For additional information about Concorde and its grocery-anchored investment strategy, please visit / www.concorde-grp.com/investors or contact jplebas@concorde-grp.com.About Concorde Group Holdings, LLCConcorde is a private real estate investment firm focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based retail centers in high-growth Sunbelt markets. By combining local market expertise with disciplined underwriting and active asset management, Concorde seeks to invest in assets that serve communities and endure across market cycles.Important DisclosureThis press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering is made solely through a confidential Private Placement Memorandum. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Real estate investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal.

